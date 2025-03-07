“I Don’t Know What He’s Smoking”: Lando Norris on Zak Brown’s Opinion That Max Verstappen Backed

December 20, 2024, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: ZAK BROWN, Team Principal of McLaren F1 Team and LANDO NORRIS (GBR) of McLaren 4 during race day at the end of the F1 season during the 2024 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

There are several strong driver pairings on the current F1 grid, making it difficult to pick a definitive best. However, for many, that title belongs to McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri—the duo who led the team to its first Constructors’ Championship since 1998.

Young, fast, and ambitious, Norris and Piastri were also widely regarded as the top pairing in 2024. Among their supporters were McLaren CEO Zak Brown and four-time world champion Max Verstappen. “I do think they have the best driver lineup out of all of them…” Verstappen said after the 2024 Qatar GP, predicting a strong season for the McLaren duo.

So, Verstappen thinks they’re the best. Brown does too. Many in the F1 community agree. But does Norris? His comments on season seven of Drive to Survive—which premiered earlier today—suggest otherwise.

When asked about Brown’s claim that McLaren had the best driver lineup, Norris simply replied, “No, I don’t know what he’s smoking.”

A surprising revelation. But was he joking? Was he downplaying his and Piastri’s abilities? Or does he genuinely believe they aren’t the best?

It wouldn’t be the first time Norris has appeared pessimistic in public—an approach he insists helps him. He seems to embrace the underdog mentality, making it difficult for him to accept that he’s part of the best driver pairing on the grid.

On the other hand, Norris could genuinely believe they can do better. Until last year, he hadn’t even secured a single F1 win despite spending over five years in the sport. Meanwhile, his teammate Piastri—talented as he is—still lacks the experience of some of the best drivers on the grid.

That said, Norris and Piastri lived up to Brown’s expectations in 2024. Despite a slow start, they emerged as the strongest on the grid, ending McLaren’s championship drought. On a personal level, both secured their maiden F1 victories—Norris with four wins and Piastri with two.

McLaren hoping for sustained success

Consistency was the key to McLaren’s title-winning success. Red Bull started the season strong, winning seven of the first ten races. But as their form dipped, the field became far more competitive, with Ferrari and Mercedes joining the fight for wins.

McLaren, however, was the only team that remained consistent, which ultimately helped them secure the title, finishing 14 points ahead of second-placed Ferrari.

McLAREN CLINCH THEIR FIRST CONSTRUCTORS’ CHAMPIONSHIP OF THE 21ST CENTURY! What an achievement, what a season! #F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/e9Yyd6pcXo — Formula 1 (@F1) December 8, 2024

Even though Norris missed out on the Drivers’ title to Verstappen, he found a way to overcome his gremlins. The Bristol-born driver took pride in the fight he put up against a driver of Verstappen’s caliber and, despite his mistakes, remains confident of a much stronger 2025.

“I think I had my fair share of mistakes and errors, but I’m happier I had them last year so I can come into this year feeling confident,” he said. “I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been, both physically [and] mentally.”

This season, Norris and Piastri will be fighting hard to defend their crown. But with Ferrari now in the mix with a rejuvenated Lewis Hamilton, only time will tell if McLaren can sustain the success they achieved last season.