Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull Boss Secretly Link Up Over Summer Holidays and Sergio Perez Should Be Worried

Over the last few months, Daniel Ricciardo has emerged as a potential competitor for Sergio Perez’s Red Bull seat. Helmut Marko and Christian Horner expressed their admiration for Ricciardo, making his potential return to the team even more exciting. During the summer break, Ricciardo took the opportunity to spend some time with Marko, further fueling speculation about his future at Red Bull.

Since Ricciardo came back, Horner and Marko have been very supportive of him. Marko, along with AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost made sure to wish him the best, before he made his 2023 season debut with AlphaTauri last month.

Horner sent a “good luck” message over to Ricciardo, whereas Marko looked on, smiling, as reported by foxsports.com

Marko’s meeting with Daniel Ricciardo during summer break

During the recently concluded summer break, Daniel Ricciardo visited Helmut Marko in Graz. Austria. The meeting between Ricciardo and Marko during the summer break adds another layer of intrigue to the speculations surrounding his future. No one knows if they discussed a potential Red Bull seat, but one thing is certain. The Perth-born driver is certainly in the Red Bull chief’s good books.

However, Helmut Marko, red bull boss. has also said that in the world of Formula 1, nothing is ever 100 percent certain, and job guarantees simply do not exist. Talking about this, he said, “Nothing is 100 percent certain in Formula 1.”

Perez has improved his performances in the last two races leading up to the summer break. Still, the Guadalajara-born driver will be vary of any developments between his potential competitor and the team that employs him.

Ricciardo wants to end his career with Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo recently said at a press conference that he plans to finish his career with the Red Bull racing family. The 34-year-old added that even though he would want to rejoin the main Red Bull team, he is happy to settle in at their sister team AlphaTauri instead.

“It feels like it’s the perfect way to finish this second part of my career, and of course, the dream is to get back to the big team. But if it’s not that, then I made it clear that I want to be here (AlphaTauri),” Ricciardo said during the press conference.

Currently, Ricciardo is gearing up for his third race for AlphaTauri at Zandvoort since making his return last month.