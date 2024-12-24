“I Don’t Know Why I’m Sharing This”: When Yuki Tsunoda Overshared His $4,000 Gambling Haul

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 23: Yuki Tsunoda (22) of Japan, Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team, RB Honda RBPT looks on from the grid prior to the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada | Credits- IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

During the 2024 Las Vegas GP, Yuki Tsunoda was asked to name his favorite thing about the Sin City, one of the most iconic destinations in the world. Quickly jumping into his ‘oversharing’ mode, Tsunoda said something that could be seen as rather personal.

The RB driver revealed how he made the big bucks in a casino near the F1 paddock that weekend. Tsunoda began with just $100, but his gambling skills ensured that he left with $4000. The Blackjack and Roulette tables were certainly kind to him on the day.

“I actually won [at] the Casino last year, I bet $100 and came out with $4,000! I won Black Jack six times in a row and after that I just went to full bet in Roulette,” he revealed. “I don’t know why I’m sharing this.”

Yuki Tsunoda said he was interrogated in his pajamas for several hours by U.S. border control officials before being let into the country for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/TcjfmA5vRg — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 21, 2024

Tsunoda quickly realized he shouldn’t have spilled the beans about his night out in Vegas. His then-teammate, Liam Lawson, was also there, trying to send him signals with a side-eye, but it was too late for the Japanese driver.

However, Tsunoda’s blunt honesty and hilarious answers to fans and the press are what truly set him apart from other drivers. In his four years in the sport, he has carved out a reputation as a fan favorite.

Heading into the 2025 season, Tsunoda has once again been overlooked for the main Red Bull seat, with Lawson earning the promotion instead. With Honda set to leave the Milton Keynes-based outfit for Aston Martin in 2026, Tsunoda’s future in the sport could be in doubt. If he does leave F1, it would be a significant loss, as few drivers on the grid possess his level of refreshing honesty.