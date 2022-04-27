“I don’t think about life after F1 every day” – Sebastian Vettel is not in hurry to make a decision about his career

Sebastian Vettel has no idea if he wants to renew his contract at the end of 2022 and he is in no hurry to make the decision.

Sebastian Vettel has been a Formula 1 driver since 2006 and has the drivers’ championship title four times in his career.

Vettel spent six seasons behind the wheels of a Red Bull and won four championships. But then some reliability caused the German driver to move to Ferrari.

Now Vettel has been driving Aston Martin since the 2021 season and it has not been a very great ride for him so far. But as his contract nears an end with the final race of the 2022 season, Vettel seems to have no plan for the future.

He said, “I don’t put pressure on myself to find the perfect follow-up career tomorrow. Two years ago I said: I will drive for two more years. Now I don’t think about life after F1 every day.”

Sebastian Vettel has many ideas

While the 34-year-old has no plans, he thinks that his future with the Aston Martin team depends on how strong the car is and how the team develops in the races.

“But I don’t have to lie: my future is a topic that will be discussed. I have many ideas, talk to many people and am quickly inspired,” he added.

At the Imola GP, the Silverstone based team gained its first point of the season after a series of bad races. Vettel achieved the highest result of their season with eighth place.

