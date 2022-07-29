Lewis Hamilton has no plans to bid adieu to $40 Million salary

Unlike Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton says he still has enough of racing left in him and will not be retiring anytime soon.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have shared the F1 grid for 15 years. The two debuted in 2007 and have since established themselves as two of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport.

The two share 156 race wins and 11 Championships between them. Despite being on-track rivals, the two are friends with each other and have mutual respect for one another.

Vettel announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season. When the German announced his retirement Hamilton posted on Instagram paying tribute to the Aston Martin driver.

Seb, it’s been an honour to call you a competitor and an ever greater honour to call you my friend. Leaving this sport better than you found it is always the goal. I have no doubt that whatever comes next for you will be exciting, meaningful, and rewarding. Love you, man. pic.twitter.com/eHVmOpov2m — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 28, 2022

Vettel, 35 is just a couple of years younger than Hamilton, 37. So it was obvious that the press asked whether Hamilton has any plans to retire anytime soon.

Hamilton refused to accept retirement. He accepts it is his age but he has more to deliver before retiring. Hamilton also believes Fernando Alonso would retire before he does.

“It doesn’t. It’s a reminder that I’m in that part of my career that people that I came up with, and have raced with for so long, will start to stop.”

The Brit said he has enough of fuel in his tank and will race until he is exhausted. And he has addressed the various issues in society too. “I don’t think I will go until I’m completely burnt out and have nothing left but hopefully that’s a while off.”

Lewis Hamilton has more to prove

Lewis Hamilton is more than just a serial winner in F1. He is also a voice against discrimination and inequality and has called for more inclusivity in the sport.

Lewis has had a rather poor start with Mercedes in 2022. But the team picked up momentum later on the season. Lewis has also gained 4-consecutive podiums in the last 4 races.

everyone talking about lewis hamilton and fernando alonso doing this with seb for his retirement but who tf is going to do it with lewis when he retires 🙁 pic.twitter.com/lVYYbnmVxo — andy (@iiiuminateandy) July 28, 2022

Hamilton is on the hunt for his first race win of the season and will be pushing for it in the upcoming Hungarian GP. He said this inspires him to keep pushing and giving his inputs to the team.

He said, “Honestly, I’m thinking about how I can improve this car. I’m thinking about what the steps are that I need to take to get this team winning again. And what is the roadmap to winning another world championship.”

“What are the steps that we need to have everyone aligned in this sport. And to do more to start truly reflecting on the work that we are trying to do in terms of diversity. I’m thinking of all of those things.”

