When Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony sued former Aston Martin driver over a $5.5 Million energy drink sponsorship deal

Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony took former F1 driver Paul Di Resta to the high court after a breach of contract and loss of income.

Former Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters champion and Force India driver Paul Di Resta came blow to blow with Anthony Hamilton

Anthony Hamilton is Lewis Hamilton’s father and his manager until 2010 during his time with McLaren. Later, he also managed Paul Di Resta during his time in Force India.

However, back in 2012, Di Resta sacked Hamilton because of a lucrative energy drink sponsorship with Go Fast. This did not go well with Hamilton Sr as he sued Di Resta for breach of contract.

Paul Di Resta’s $5.5 Million deal with Go Fast energy drink

There was a $5.5 Million deal between Paul Di Resta and Go Fast energy drink. The problem however was about his image rights which did not go well with Hamilton.

Due to this, Hamilton took Di Resta to the high court for loss of earnings and breaching the contract. In the court, Hamilton claimed at first that key evidence went missing. This evidence was in the computers and phones went missing since he moved to a new house.

However, on the next hearing, he found the lost evidence in the back gates of his Hertfordshire mansion. Hamilton’s attorneys charged Di Resta with entrapment regarding the Go Fast deal.

