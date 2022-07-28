When Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony sued former Aston Martin driver over a $5.5 Million energy drink sponsorship deal

Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony took former F1 driver Paul Di Resta to the high court after a breach of contract and loss of income.
Former Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters champion and Force India driver Paul Di Resta came blow to blow with Anthony Hamilton
Anthony Hamilton is Lewis Hamilton’s father and his manager until 2010 during his time with McLaren. Later, he also managed Paul Di Resta during his time in Force India.
However, back in 2012, Di Resta sacked Hamilton because of a lucrative energy drink sponsorship with Go Fast. This did not go well with Hamilton Sr as he sued Di Resta for breach of contract.
Paul Di Resta’s $5.5 Million deal with Go Fast energy drink
There was a $5.5 Million deal between Paul Di Resta and Go Fast energy drink. The problem however was about his image rights which did not go well with Hamilton.
Due to this, Hamilton took Di Resta to the high court for loss of earnings and breaching the contract. In the court, Hamilton claimed at first that key evidence went missing. This evidence was in the computers and phones went missing since he moved to a new house.
However, on the next hearing, he found the lost evidence in the back gates of his Hertfordshire mansion. Hamilton’s attorneys charged Di Resta with entrapment regarding the Go Fast deal.
Anthony Hamilton reflects on the 2 years long legal battle
Both the parties settled the matter out of court and it took 2 years for the case to come to an end. Meanwhile, on the track, Di Resta lost his Force India seat to Sergio Perez.
Hamilton discussed this matter stating: “I am very sorry Paul[Di Resta]. I fell out to the extent we did, and I am happy to put this matter to bed.”
