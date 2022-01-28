“I cannot wait to show it to the Tifosi!”: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz explains why he is excited about driving the Scuderia’s 2022 car

Carlos Sainz admits that Wind Tunnel models of the 2022 Ferrari car show that it’s very different from it’s predecessors.

After a disastrous sixth place finish in 2020, Ferrari made major amends in 2021 by finishing third. However, a team as historic and successful as Ferrari will be looking to aim even bigger in 2022.

The Scuderia were one of the very first outfits to start developing the 2022 car. Ahead of the regulation changes this year, expectations are high from the Italian team. They’re expected to close to gap to Mercedes and Red Bull, something that team principal Mattia Binotto has downplayed.

Binotto admitted that the 2022 car will likely compete up front for race wins. On the other hand, he does not see them challenging Mercedes or Red Bull for the World Title. Still, the regulation changes may shale the grid up and the teams can’t get a full understanding of their competitor’s positions until pre-season testing kicks off.

Also read: Mick Schumacher prefers being at the front than battling at the back of the grid

Carlos Sainz joined Ferrari in 2021 and took the world of F1 by storm. While many thought he’d fare in teammate Charles Leclerc’s shadow, the Spaniard finished the season ahead of him.

In a recent interview, Sainz shared his thoughts on the 2022 car. He feels that it’s very different from it’s predecessors and expects his Ferrari to perform strongly in the upcoming campaign.

Carlos Sainz calls the 2022 Ferrari car a ‘secret’ that he cannot wait to reveal

Pre-season testing is just under a month away. It’s the first time the outside world will be allowed to see how the teams have been preparing themselves over the winter break.

Sainz offered Ferrari fans some updates about their new car ahead of the testing in Barcelona. He’s been in Maranello for over a week now, and has been involved heavily in preparations as the 2022 season approaches.

Vuelta al ruedo!! Gracias a todos los tifosi por vuestro apoyo. Vamos a por la temporada!! Forza Ferrari!! 💪🏼🌶 Si torna in campo! Grazie a tutti i tifosi per il vostro sostegno. Sotto con la nuova stagione!! Forza Ferrari!! 💪🏼🌶 –@ScuderiaFerrari #Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/3UXcLsRkfx — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) January 27, 2022

“I’ve seen it in a lot of PowerPoint presentations and in the wind tunnel,” the Madrid born driver said. “The 2022 car is, let’s say, very different to what we have seen in the last few years in Formula 1.”

“I also cannot wait to show it to the tifosi. It is like we have a secret, but we want to tell a secret as soon as possible. Let’s see.”

“It’s not long now. I’m particularly keen on showing the car to all the tifosi, but also driving it as soon as possible.”

Also read: Red Bull boss reveals Max Verstappen salary is already ‘close to limit’ ahead of new contract extension talks