“I don’t think so”– Max Verstappen has no concerns for 2022 amidst Red Bull’s 2021 aspirations; he claims 2022 work is also in progress

“I don’t think so”– Max Verstappen is calm about his 2022 prospects by claiming that his team is using personnel over there too.

Max Verstappen is not worried about Red Bull giving its all energy to the 2021 championship, while the rest of the teams are utilizing their all resources to tackle the complexities of 2022 regulations.

However, the Dutch race driver is not worried about Red Bull’s current strategy and counters by claiming that his team is also giving appropriate attention to the 2022 project.

#AMuS Red Bull has announced that they will still bring a few new parts (upgrades) in the second half of the season in order to defeat Mercedes in the title fight. However they did not want to reveal what exactly is planned. #F1 #BelgianGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) August 25, 2021

“To be honest, I don’t think so,” Verstappen said to Motorsport.com when asked if he had any concerns about the impact focusing on 2021 could have on the ’22 car. “We have enough people already also working on next year’s car.”

“We can talk about it for a long time, but also I personally don’t know how good or how bad it’s going to be next year. Nobody knows, so I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Mercedes had pace in the last two races

The Brackley based team overtook Red Bull in the championship after the last two races; however, the latter were lost points because of other drivers hitting them out of the track; Verstappen confesses that Mercedes was anyway faster.

“In the last two races, we’ve lost a lot of points, so there’s still a lot to play for,” Verstappen said. “I think it’s very close. I do think that the last two races were in the advantage of Mercedes with their latest upgrades, but we also know that we still have a few things [updates] to come.”

“I hope that will give us a bit more lap time,” he added. Now, Verstappen is looking forward to the next race in Belgium, which can bring them to the forefront, as F1 resumes after a long summer break.