F1

“I don’t think so”– Max Verstappen has no concerns for 2022 amidst Red Bull’s 2021 aspirations; he claims 2022 work is also in progress

"I don't think so"– Max Verstappen has no concerns for 2022 amidst Red Bull's 2021 aspirations; he claims 2022 work is also in progress
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“The morning after one played Shaquille O’Neal, you’d be sore from head to toe”: Former NBA Champ explains how The Diesel was the most dominant big man in the league
Next Article
Adil Rashid IPL team 2021: Punjab Kings sign Adil Rashid for second phase of IPL 2021
Latest NBA News
“Stephen Curry hits some of the toughest shots you’ve ever seen”: CJ McCollum gives the Warriors MVP some huge compliments while talking about his shot selections
“Stephen Curry hits some of the toughest shots you’ve ever seen”: CJ McCollum gives the Warriors MVP some huge compliments while talking about his shot selections

Back in 2014, CJ McCollum listed out a few “Elite Guards”. Alongside Chris Paul, James,…