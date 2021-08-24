“My aim is to win the Championship” – Max Verstappen eager to break Lewis Hamilton’s monopoly and become world champion this season

“My aim is to win the Championship” – Max Verstappen is giving Lewis Hamilton a run for his money this season as he looks to become a world champion for the very first time.

Max Verstappen has broken many records since making it to F1, but the competitor in him is not bothered about anything else but winning.

And this season, it’s not race wins that satisfy him, as he looks to keep the pressure on reigning champion Lewis Hamilton and wrestle away the world title.

“I’m not focussed on records, my aim is to win the Championship, for me that’s the only one that matters.

“The wins in Austria were very nice. The win in Monaco was also very nice as well, to be honest there’s been quite a few nice ones so far this season.

“Overall, it’s been a good start for us, we’ve been really competitive. But we need to be there at the end of the season as well, because that’s what you work for as a team, so let’s hope it’s going to be like that.”

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez forming a strong partnership

Red Bull needed a strong partner to Max Verstappen to take on Mercedes, and Sergio Perez has been just that. The Mexican has won a race this season and is building quite a chemistry with Verstappen, who acknowledges it.

“He’s a great team-mate, the first few months have been good together. We get on very well, he’s a really cool guy and we can have a good chat about anything, not just racing. That’s always a great thing to have.”

