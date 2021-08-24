F1

“My aim is to win the Championship” – Max Verstappen eager to break Lewis Hamilton’s monopoly and become world champion this season

"My aim is to win the Championship" - Max Verstappen eager to break Lewis Hamilton's monopoly and become world champion this season
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"LeBron James is the Washed King, but I'm on the All Washed Team too!": Warriors' Draymond Green jokes that he's on the same team as the Lakers' superstar, fends off haters
Next Article
India vs England 3rd Test Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch IND vs ENG Leeds Test?
Latest NBA News
"LeBron James is the Washed King, but I'm on the All Washed Team too!": Warriors' Draymond Green jokes that he's on the same team as the Lakers' superstar, fends off haters
“LeBron James is the Washed King, but I’m on the All Washed Team too!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green jokes that he’s on the same team as the Lakers’ superstar, fends off haters

Warriors’ star Draymond Green shares photo with stats, calls himself part of the all-washed squad,…