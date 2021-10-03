“I don’t think Verstappen can get into Lewis’ head”– David Coulthard thinks Max Verstappen is wasting his time by getting involved with mind games

“I don’t think Verstappen can get into Lewis’ head”–David Coulthard thinks Max Verstappen shouldn’t invest in the shenanigans around the championship.

Max Verstappen Vs Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly getting too hot to remain on the track, and the words reflecting the intensity of the rivalry are getting to the headlines of all the tabloids.

Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg has spoken of using ‘mind games’ to get the edge in the 2016 drivers title, but David Coulthard suggests Verstappen not get involved in the mind games against Hamilton as he would be wasting his time.

“You don’t have to be surprised that these two drivers, of all people, are fighting for the title,” Coulthard told Speedweek this week. “I’m firmly convinced that will continue until the end of the season in Abu Dhabi.”

“[But] I don’t think Verstappen can get into Lewis’ head,” he insisted. “They both have such strong teams behind them. They know they can win races at any time, and that creates an incredible amount of confidence.

“The two boys live their lives completely differently,” he continued. “Lewis flew straight from Monza to New York and spent time at the Met Gala doing fashion [while] Max has spent his time privately in Monaco with the family.”

It was a different story in 1994

Coulthard broke into the F1 scene back in 1994 and went on to be a part of teams like Williams, McLaren and Red Bull with 246 starts in his resume, but he admits that back then, things were different.

“I felt a lot of pressure then, but these guys don’t,” Coulthard recalled. “They’re racing against the very best but they just make fewer mistakes than we did back then.”

Now, Coulthard is regularly seen as an F1 pundit and also make track appearances with SkySports, often taking post-event interviews.