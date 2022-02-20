“I don’t think you can definitively say that”- Karun Chandhok supports Max Verstappen for his 2021 championship win following the controversial race

Following the controversial Abu Dhabi GP, fans have been calling on the FIA to take the 2021 title from Max Verstappen.

FIA decided to remove the race director Michael Masi from his role in response to the controversial outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP. Now the fans want the FIA to take one step further and take the title away from Max Verstappen but a former driver feels this would be unjust.

There have been a lot of discussions about the controversial events of the Abu Dhabi GP. Many feel that the title was taken away from Lewis Hamilton and he was the rightful winner. However, former driver Karun Chandhok does not feel the same.

🗣️ “Michael Masi and Abu Dhabi have made the race director much more famous than any race director in Formula 1 would ever want to be” Karun Chandhok gives his thoughts the news of Masi’s replacement 🏁 pic.twitter.com/GHnH2OH79C — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 17, 2022

Chandhok said, “I don’t believe the result should be overturned. I think there are too many variables involved in that process just to clearly say ‘if the lapped cars had been left there, Lewis would have 100% won’. I don’t think you can definitively say that.”

Also Read: Toto Wolff explains Mercedes mindset as they head into the 2022 season with eight constructors’ championship

Lewis Hamilton backs Max Verstappen for his actions in Abu Dhabi

Speaking after two months of silence, Lewis Hamilton backed his rival going ahead into the 2022 season.

When asked whether the relationship with his rival would be affected this year, he said, “this has nothing to do with Max.”

“Max did everything a driver would do given the opportunity he was given. He is a great competitor and we will go into another battle like we did last year and conduct ourselves. We will obviously grow from the races and experiences we had last year also this season.”

“[I have] no issues with him. I don’t hold any grudges with anybody and don’t think that is ever a good thing to carry around. So I move forwards. I don’t dwell on the past and I feel fresh, feel centred and fully focused.”

“[I] don’t have anything holding me back this year. Not that I did last year but I am not letting that experience be one of those.”

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton said that he has no grudges against Max Verstappen; he did what any driver would do