F1

“This has nothing to do with Max”- Lewis Hamilton said that he has no grudges against Max Verstappen; he did what any driver would do

Lewis Hamilton said that he has no issues with Max Verstappen and that the latter did what any driver would do.
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Mike Bibby has Alabama in a chokehold!": Official fan merch partner Lids releases an interesting graphic of the top-selling jerseys for the 2021-22 season
Next Article
"It's always going to need more"– George Russell thinks FIA should compensate drivers for exploiting the rulebook
F1 Latest News
"It's always going to need more"– George Russell thinks FIA should compensate drivers for exploiting the rulebook
“It’s always going to need more”– George Russell thinks FIA should compensate drivers for exploiting the rulebook

George Russell argues that FIA should compensate for the drivers exploiting the rulebook and set…