“I don’t want to be too proud”– Daniel Ricciardo ready to take reserve role after stepping down from $15 Million McLaren starting spot

Daniel Ricciardo is ready to be in the reserve role for any top team, even if he is left without options to remain in Formula 1.

With the start of the summer break, it was apparent that McLaren wouldn’t continue with Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian race driver still had a year left in his $15 million-a-year contract. But the Woking-based team only gave him a $10 million buyout.

Thus, Ricciardo will no longer be associated with McLaren after 2022. It seemed like Alpine would be willing to pick him up, but as per the last reports, it seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, there have also been links with Haas and Williams. But whether Ricciardo will take their offers or not isn’t sure. Also, F1 journalist Joe Saward suggested that Ricciardo could take a reserve driver role in Mercedes.

Which probably sounds too absurd for a driver with a stature like Ricciardo. However, the 33-year-old driver claims that he wouldn’t mind that much to take up a reserve role.

He claims he doesn’t want to seem “too proud” and would take up a reserve role if no better alternative is available. Therefore, he is listening to every idea present on the table.

“I’m pretty open-minded with any scenario,” Ricciardo said at the Dutch GP. “I think there’s pros and cons with all of it. There are pros to having some time off as well. Currently, the 18 months I’ve had has been more challenging than not, so maybe some time away would be good.”

“But then also staying active is good. That’s why I kind of want to hear everything. Even if it’s a reserve, I don’t want to be too proud to say I’m too good for that.”

Daniel Ricciardo is in good books of Williams’ adviser

Jenson Button is currently serving as the adviser at Williams. And when asked about Ricciardo’s availability, he said that he would be glad to have a driver with a portfolio like him.

daniel ricciardo: “i’m treating the last 8 as my last 8, so i’m actually excited for all of them. i want each one to be special and to have a real purpose and a real objective for me” pic.twitter.com/b51dH31n0S — ece ③ (@ricciardopics) September 3, 2022

If this happens, it is likely, that Ricciardo would replace Nichola Latifi, who has been massively poor this season. Ricciardo and Alex Albon would be an interesting mix, considering both came from Red Bull academy.

