F1

“I don’t want to be too proud”– Daniel Ricciardo ready to take reserve role after stepping down from $15 Million McLaren starting spot

"I don't want to be too proud"– Daniel Ricciardo ready to take reserve role after stepping down from $15 Million McLaren starting spot
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Meyers Leonard owning a $400,000 Rolls Royce brought up during “Michael Jordan mocking players for wearing Jordans” story
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I don't want to be too proud"– Daniel Ricciardo ready to take reserve role after stepping down from $15 Million McLaren starting spot
“I don’t want to be too proud”– Daniel Ricciardo ready to take reserve role after stepping down from $15 Million McLaren starting spot

Daniel Ricciardo is ready to be in the reserve role for any top team, even…