“Mazepin is absolutely furious, team-mate deliberately “fu##ed” him”– Chaos in Haas over alleged breach in agreement by Mick Schumacher

“Mazepin is absolutely furious, team-mate deliberately “fu##ed” him”– Haas’ duo in dispute with Nikita Mazepin alleges non-compliance of agreement.

Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher don’t appear to be one of the most wholesome partnerships in Formula 1, but a cordial relation could surely help Haas in this rebuilding phase.

However, reports from F1 sources suggests that things are in contrast going downhill for the duo as the Russian driver accused his teammate of a breach in the agreement they had.

“Mazepin is absolutely furious. Rarely seen a driver so angry that wasn’t in a crash. Says his team-mate deliberately “fu##ed” him. Has made his feelings to the team clear. Schumacher for his part says he did nothing wrong and can’t understand what the problem is,” wrote Will Buxton on Twitter.

“For context, Nikita says they have an agreement as to who gets priority on track on alternating weekends. This is the 2nd time Mick has ignored it. Mick says he got the call to go, which obviously Nikita didn’t get.”

“The confusion ended up ruining Seb’s lap. Neither happy about that,” he added.

Nikita Mazepin almost collided with Sebastian Vettel

While Mazepin is furious with Schumacher, he has to do some explaining to his godfather- Sebastian Vettel, who almost crashed into the Russian’s Haas, and to avoid contact, he had to slow down his flying lap, facing elimination from Q1.

The FIA’ Stewarts were quick to open an investigation and penalized Mazepin. Though, it was of no use, as Mazepin was anyway remaining P20.