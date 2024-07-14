Max Verstappen Puts Personal Heartbreak Behind to Pick Between England and Spain for Euro 2024 Win

The Netherlands could not keep their Euro dream alive as they fell short to England in the semi-finals with a 2-1 defeat. Max Verstappen had been backing the Dutch team to bring the European championship home for the first time since 1988. However, now the three-time F1 champion has put this heartbreak aside to predict his favorite to win in the Euro 2024 finals.

England will be taking on Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin. The English side came agonizingly close to winning the last edition of the Euro and lost to Italy in the final on penalties. This time around, they would look to take the final step to clinch their maiden European Championship.

However, Verstappen, who is keen to watch the finals, has predicted that Spain will win a record fourth Euro title. According to the Athletic Motorsport’s post on Twitter (now X), the Dutchman said, “I will watch [the Euro final]. I do think Spain is going to win, but you never know in football, everything can happen.”

Who does Max Verstappen think will win #Euro2024? pic.twitter.com/FxFIaqZRVI — The Athletic Motorsports (@TheAthleticAUTO) July 14, 2024

Verstappen feels the Spanish team has “definitely been the best” so far in the tournament. Still, England would be keen on breaking their drought at the Euros and also ending their 58-year hiatus for a major trophy since the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

Now, Verstappen is not the only F1 driver who has the Euro fever on. Several of his peers are excited about watching the Euro 2024 finals to see who among England and Spain triumph. In fact, Lando Norris will attend the final live to support his home country.

Lando Norris and George Russell attending the Euro 2024 final

Just like at the Wembley Stadium in London three years ago, Norris is in Berlin to watch the Euro 2024 final live. There may be some trauma from the mugging he faced after the Euro final last time around, which also led to a theft of his Richard Mille watch.

However, Norris seemed quite excited and moved on from that unfortunate incident, as he posted pictures of his arrival at the Brandenburg airport in Berlin on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, even George Russell has headed to watch the Euro 2024 final. The Mercedes driver posted on Twitter about his journey alongside his Spanish girlfriend Carmen Mundt. Russell stated his excitement at the prospect of both their home countries playing the final.

To Berlin ⚽️ Special to have both of our countries in the @EURO2024 final. One of us will be happy tonight pic.twitter.com/mROM5usp26 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 14, 2024

Similarly, Lewis Hamilton would also back England to win the Euros. Meanwhile, the two Spaniards Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz would hope that Verstappen’s prediction of a Spanish victory comes true.