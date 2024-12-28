“I Don’t Want to Let Them Down”: Lando Norris Was Under Immense Pressure to Win 2024 Title for McLaren

The 2024 F1 season started as a re-run of the season before with Red Bull seemingly running away with all the accolades. Max Verstappen won seven races out of the first 10, but then McLaren and Lando Norris turned up. In the end, they clinched the Woking-based team’s first Constructors’ title since 1998. This was enough to pull the #4 driver out of his vlogging retirement as he documented their iconic championship win.

Before stepping into the MCL38 for the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Norris recorded a message for his fans that showcased the pressure he was under to deliver for the team. Going into the last race, it was a shootout between McLaren and Ferrari for the Constructors’ championship.

“The team is what I care about so much. I don’t want to let them down so there is that pressure from from my side that I have to go out and deliver and do my job on track which is just driving car quickly and not making mistakes,” he said in a video uploaded to his YouTube Channel.

McLAREN CLINCH THEIR FIRST CONSTRUCTORS’ CHAMPIONSHIP OF THE 21ST CENTURY! What an achievement, what a season! #F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/e9Yyd6pcXo — Formula 1 (@F1) December 8, 2024

That said, the Briton also conceded that the lessons he had learned throughout the 2024 season had given him enough confidence to go out there and get the job done. And in strong fashion, Norris led from the start but the pressure kept on mounting.

How McLaren sealed their first Constructors’ title since 1998

Despite Norris getting a pretty decent start off the line, behind him, McLaren’s title hopes were about to evaporate. Going into turn 1, Max Verstappen was involved in an incident with Norris’ teammate, Oscar Piastri.

The Australian was spun around and sent to the back of the pack. He then locked up and damaged the front of his car when he drove in Franco Colapinto’s Williams. This meant that Norris had to win the race at any cost or let the team’s championship hopes go.

That job was made difficult by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz — who was himself fighting for the Scuderia’s title hopes and a win in his last-ever race as a Ferrari driver. In the end, however, with slick pit stops and some masterful driving by Norris, the McLaren took the chequered flag as Constructors’ champions.

Next season, Norris has vowed to gun again for both the titles. This time, though, he also promises to give a stronger fight in a bid to win his own maiden F1 drivers’ championship.