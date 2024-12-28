mobile app bar

“I Don’t Want to Let Them Down”: Lando Norris Was Under Immense Pressure to Win 2024 Title for McLaren

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
November 2, 2024, BRA: SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: LANDO NORRIS of MCLAREN FORMULA 1 TEAM

November 2, 2024, BRA: SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 02: LANDO NORRIS of MCLAREN FORMULA 1 TEAM | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 2024 F1 season started as a re-run of the season before with Red Bull seemingly running away with all the accolades. Max Verstappen won seven races out of the first 10, but then McLaren and Lando Norris turned up. In the end, they clinched the Woking-based team’s first Constructors’ title since 1998. This was enough to pull the #4 driver out of his vlogging retirement as he documented their iconic championship win.

Before stepping into the MCL38 for the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Norris recorded a message for his fans that showcased the pressure he was under to deliver for the team. Going into the last race, it was a shootout between McLaren and Ferrari for the Constructors’ championship.

“The team is what I care about so much. I don’t want to let them down so there is that pressure from from my side that I have to go out and deliver and do my job on track which is just driving car quickly and not making mistakes,” he said in a video uploaded to his YouTube Channel.

That said, the Briton also conceded that the lessons he had learned throughout the 2024 season had given him enough confidence to go out there and get the job done. And in strong fashion, Norris led from the start but the pressure kept on mounting.

How McLaren sealed their first Constructors’ title since 1998

Despite Norris getting a pretty decent start off the line, behind him, McLaren’s title hopes were about to evaporate. Going into turn 1, Max Verstappen was involved in an incident with Norris’ teammate, Oscar Piastri.

The Australian was spun around and sent to the back of the pack. He then locked up and damaged the front of his car when he drove in Franco Colapinto’s Williams. This meant that Norris had to win the race at any cost or let the team’s championship hopes go.

That job was made difficult by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz — who was himself fighting for the Scuderia’s title hopes and a win in his last-ever race as a Ferrari driver. In the end, however, with slick pit stops and some masterful driving by Norris, the McLaren took the chequered flag as Constructors’ champions.

Next season, Norris has vowed to gun again for both the titles. This time, though, he also promises to give a stronger fight in a bid to win his own maiden F1 drivers’ championship.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these