“I Don’t Want to Wait Any Longer”: Carlos Sainz Eager for 2025 Seat Amid Anger Over Williams Links

Carlos Sainz has been on the hunt for an F1 seat for the 2025 season after Ferrari confirmed that they were replacing him with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. With him unable to have secured a drive still, he is growing increasingly desperate. The 29-year-old expressed his frustrations regarding the same during the Spanish Grand Prix press conference on Thursday. When asked about the same, he replied,

“A decision will be made very soon. I don’t want to wait any longer as it is taking space out of my head, so soon we will have things to talk about. I’m still not sure one way or another. I am discussing this with my team and I just need a couple of days back home. I haven’t had time to sit down and take a decision and this is what I will target in the next few weeks”.

Tom Clarkson: “What is the cork in the [silly season] bottle? Magnussen: *pointing at Sainz* “He is! He is the cork in the bottle! A lot of guys are waiting on him to make a move.”#F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/H8p0PhouBA — Autosport (@autosport) June 20, 2024

Considering that Sainz revealed that he needs time to make such a decision, he is unlikely to find the same in the next couple of weeks, which feature a triple header. After this weekend’s race in Spain, F1 will travel to Austria and then Silverstone.

When it comes to his frustrations, Sainz is most likely losing his patience due to him repeatedly being asked about the same even though he has not had the time yet to think about it. The one seat that the Spaniard has had most links with is Williams recently. However, he does not seem too happy about it.

Carlos Sainz slams reporters for falsely linking him with Williams

Carlos Sainz has been answering questions about the possibilities of his future in F1 ever since Ferrari decided to drop him. Thus, when the media brought up his links with Williams, a frustrated Sainz said,

“I can only say that nothing is fixed yet. Now people say that I would have signed with Williams. It is not fair that these people are not punished in any way for their reporting. This worries me that they can simply get away unscathed with these reports”.

While the #55 driver may have expressed his frustrations with the Williams links, the Grove-based team are confident about signing him. Williams team principal James Vowles has gone as far as calling Sainz his number-one target and explained why he is confident of convincing the 29-year-old to join his side.

| James Vowles on what Sainz joining Williams would mean for the team – “In every team he has been in, that team has become more successful whilst he’s been there. look at McLaren, look at Ferrari, these are 2 examples of it, but that’s not the only 2.” “He’s a very… pic.twitter.com/8AfAqtawee — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) June 9, 2024

If Sainz does not choose to sign for Williams, the other option most likely available to him is Audi. The German brand, which will take over Sauber completely in 2026, have already signed Nico Hulkenberg for 2025.

Their next target seems to be Carlos Sainz, who is getting increasingly desperate to get a drive for 2025. As time continues to pass by for him, the chances of a lower-end team such as Williams or Audi signing the Spaniard increase even more.