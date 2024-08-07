“I Fear for Your Future”: Eddie Jordan Warns Sergio Perez of His Blunders Despite Red Bull’s Last Efforts

Sergio Perez will continue as a Red Bull driver, at least for the last 10 races of the 2024 campaign. What happens after that, however, remains unknown. If he leaves Red Bull, he may have trouble finding a place on another team, at least according to former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan.

Perez has been in abysmal form for over two months, which is costing Red Bull dearly in the Constructors’ Championship. In the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan discusses the ongoing situation at Red Bull.

Jordan feels that Perez has to pull through, failing which teams other than Red Bull would lose interest in him, if he faces the sack in the coming months.

“I would urge you that if you don’t take advantage of this support that they’ve given you. I fear for your future contracts,” he said.

Red Bull’s placing its faith in Perez, despite his inability to get out of his slump, has surprised many.

His best shot at redemption came in Belgium two weeks ago, when he started the race from P2. However, he finished in eighth (later promoted to P7) which exasperated many, who felt he had been given too many chances.

After the race at Spa-Francorchamps, it was reported that Perez would be sacked and that Daniel Ricciardo would replace him. However, Liberty Media intervened and asked Red Bull to hold on to the Mexican, at least until the end of the campaign.

Perez’s potential replacements have to wait longer

Now that Red Bull is out of the equation (at least for this season), Ricciardo will shift his focus back to its sister team RB. He needs to outperform his teammate Yuki Tsunoda in the remaining 10 races, to be in contention for a promotion next campaign.

For Liam Lawson, the situation is more heartbreaking. If Perez did get sacked, Ricciardo would replace him at Red Bull. And Lawson would get his first full-time opportunity with RB.

Now, Lawson has to wait on the sidelines for a few more months, again. Whether he gets an opportunity in 2025 or not, depends on what Red Bull decides to do with Perez, Ricciardo, and Tsunoda.