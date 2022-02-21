F1

“I feel prepared”- Esteban Ocon enthusiastic to drive the new Alpine F1 car which has been tweaked with the new technical regulations

"I feel prepared"- Esteban Ocon enthusiastic to drive the new Alpine F1 car which has been tweaked with the new technical regulations
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan dapped everyone, but Charles Barkley up!": Bulls legend continues to hold his strong decade-old grudge during 2022 All-Star weekend
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I feel prepared"- Esteban Ocon enthusiastic to drive the new Alpine F1 car which has been tweaked with the new technical regulations
“I feel prepared”- Esteban Ocon enthusiastic to drive the new Alpine F1 car which has been tweaked with the new technical regulations

Esteban Ocon could not hide his excitement at the launch of Alpine’s new car with…