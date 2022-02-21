“I feel prepared”- Esteban Ocon enthusiastic to drive the new Alpine F1 car which has been tweaked with the new technical regulations

Esteban Ocon could not hide his excitement at the launch of Alpine’s new car with new regulations for the 2022 season.

Esteban Ocon will drive the Alpine once again in 2022 alongside his Spanish teammate Fernando Alonso. While the French driver struggled at the beginning of the 2021 season, he got his breakthrough victory in the Hungarian GP.

Alpine revealed its new car which has been tweaked with the new technical regulations for the upcoming season. Seeing the new A522, Ocon showed confidence in the new car as he hopes to achieve his form in the 2022 season.

.@OconEsteban 🗣️ “I think it is the best time to be in Formula 1.”#A522Launch pic.twitter.com/0rXFi3Jkue — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 21, 2022

At the launch event, Ocon said, “I’m very excited, of course, to not only see the A522 for the first time but to drive it for the first time this week.”

Esteban Ocon feels prepared

While some of the teams have already had an unofficial pre-testing of their cars, Alpine will take its car of the garage during the test days in Barcelona. Excited to drive the new Alpine powertrain, Esteban Ocon said, “It’s always a privilege to drive a new Formula 1 car for the first time.

“You know all the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes at both factories in Enstone and Viry. That feeling and responsibility are truly unique and very special. I feel prepared, I feel ready physically. So let’s hit the track and see what we’ve got in our hands this year!”

Furthermore, Fernando Alonso also said he is optimistic about the 2022 season. He hopes that the new regulations show good improvement on the car.

Alonso said, “This my second year with Alpine and, yeah, I’m more optimistic than last year probably,” Alonso said. “The new rules give you that hope that everything can change and you can suddenly be competitive from race one. ”

“So I’m optimistic. I’m confident that the team did a good job with the car, and we’re ready to go.”

