“I feel really lonely and I’m the only one who is left out!”- Sebastian Vettel reveals whether he’ll ever make his social media account

Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel is the only Formula 1 driver in today’s grid who does not have a social media account.

Over the years, Vettel has grown to become one of the most beloved F1 drivers. He has been a big advocate for several issues such as climate change and LGBTQ+ rights, and has used his platform to create awareness regarding the same.

Other F1 drivers like Lewis Hamilton too, have taken initiatives in being outspoken about issues that plague the society. Hamilton however, is very active on social media accounts which he uses as a medium to share his thoughts.

Vettel on the other hand has never even created any form of social media account of his own. He is the only driver in F1 currently, who has no social media presence, and fans have wondered if they’ll ever see him create one.

During an interview with Matt Gallagher of WTF1, Vettel revealed his stance on social media accounts and whether he’ll ever make one.

Sebastian Vettel avoids using to phone to try and not get distracted

Gallagher was asking the former Red Bull driver questions which fans wanted to ask him. One fan asked if his fans will ever see him make a social media account.

One of the major reasons why Vettel does not have an account on Twitter and Instagram is that he does not use his phone all that much. This is because he feels it’s a distraction, and it may lead to him spending more hours in front of a screen. However, he joked that he feels ‘lonely’, being the only driver to not have a social media presence.

“I don’t know, I feel really lonely,” the Aston Martin driver said. “I’m the only one left out. Not by choice, I mean for sure left out by choice. I just never started it, and I’m also happy I don’t have the apps.”

“I’m busy enough with the phone, like trying to not use the phone too much,” he continued. “Because I also find that, when somebody else shows me his phone, then it’s really interesting. You keep going up, going up, there’s more and more. So yeah, I’m quite defensive about this.”

“You can see why people are, I don’t wanna say addicted in a bad way. But (you can see) why people are spending so much time on it.”

