“Racing in a $1.4 Million motorboat” – Charles Leclerc stars with David Beckham for glamorous short-film

Charles Leclerc comes together with David Beckham and Pierfrancesco Favino for a glamourous short film in a $1.4 Million motorboat.

Being a Monegasque and a Formula 1 driver, it is obvious that Charles Leclerc leads an outlandish lifestyle. The Ferrari driver has a net worth of $12 Million. Among all his bearings away from the track, Leclerc owns a $1.8 Million yacht called Monza.

Now he has come together with footballer David Beckham and actor Pierfrancesco Favino for a glamorous short film.

The short film is a 180-year anniversary celebration of Riva, a motorboat company. The three stars of the film have come together to make up a bit of an action film on the road and on the waves.

The film which is now available on YouTube shows Leclerc cruising aboard the $1.4 Million Rivamare while Beckham and Favino chase each other around on the road and then on water to finally reach their destinations.

F1 fans drool over the charming appearance of Charles Leclerc

Fans on Twitter, at first, saw the video in bits and pieces so they could not understand what was happening but they sure were excited about it.

He is a TV star now, AS HE SHOULD pic.twitter.com/0QR5S86owG — Madie 🏁 (@Madiethebadieee) June 16, 2022

3 grown millionaires playing with toy cars on top of a millionaire yacht, I just want to point that😂 — Madie 🏁 (@Madiethebadieee) June 16, 2022

Charles on a boat is my sweet spot 🤩 also must have been so hard for him to not look straight into the camera 😆 — Just (@Just__JuJu) June 16, 2022

i dont know what this is but he looks good so 😭🤷‍♀️😩 — dani 🆑🙃🔫 (@strangeengine16) June 16, 2022

Charles Leclerc becoming the first F1 driver, who is also an Oscar winner pic.twitter.com/1hGS3gb6r1 https://t.co/hNWWTE0Ntb — Madie 🏁 (@Madiethebadieee) June 16, 2022

He doesn’t deserve a boat he needs a throne how he acts already — JopetM | 🇨🇦 Race Week | #AngPlano (@JopetMotorsport) June 16, 2022

