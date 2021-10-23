“I fully support his decision to not take part in the show”: Guenther Steiner says Max Verstappen is right to snub Netlix’s Drive To Survive

Guenther Steiner says that Max Verstappen is fully within his right to not star in global Netflix blockbuster ‘Drive to Survive’.

Max Verstappen revealed on Thursday that he would not be giving any interviews for the famous F1 docuseries because he felt that the show was fake and created rivalries that don’t exist.

A lot of drivers came out to defend the show and speak about its importance. One of them was Max’s teammate Sergio Perez. However, Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has come out to support Verstappen in his choice to snub the show. The Italian said that the decision to take or not take part is Verstappen’s choice.

“If Max doesn’t want to take part in it, it is his decision. I would not critique that,” said Steiner. “It’s free to participate or not and he decided not to.” “So we shouldn’t get opinionated about it. If he feels he wasn’t portrayed right, it’s his full right not to take part in it.”

“Obviously the fans are missing out of seeing Max Verstappen. I think he’s a first of all a good driver and he’s a character, he’s a personality,” said Steiner. “But if he doesn’t want to take part, that’s part of his life.”

Also read: Max Verstappen refuses to take part in the 4th season of ‘Drive to Survive’

McLaren boss downplays Verstappen’s comments that the show is fake

McLaren CEO Zak Brown was another person to defend ‘Drive to Survive’ after he said that the show was totally factual with just a little bit of added theatrics.

“Netflix has been outstanding for Formula 1,” he said. “It’s driven a younger fan base so it’s driven a much larger fan base. It’s really had an impact on America.”

Drive To Survive Season 4…. CONFIRMED Coming to your screens in early 2022 🍿#F1 pic.twitter.com/AjOsrqWCTg — Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2021

“From what I can see – I can only judge the sport from what I know, so I can’t really speak to what happens in other teams – I think it’s factual with a little bit of theatre added, and that’s what television is.”

“It’s doing what we as a sport would like it to do. Turn on a bunch of new fans and on that basis I think it’s been hugely successful.”

Max Verstappen’s decision to omit the show has come as a disappointment to all F1 fans worldwide. In what was one of the best Championship battles we’ve seen in a long time, many fans wanted to see both Max and Lewis Hamilton speak about their experiences.