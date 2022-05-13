“I get presidential vibes from just listening to Vettel!”- F1 Twitter divided as Sebastian Vettel talks about Finland joining NATO and the Ukraine conflict

Sebastian Vettel, who is outspoken regarding humanitarian issues recently shed light on his thoughts on Finland joining NATO.

The news about Finland officially joining NATO has been all over this last week. This is a decision taken by the country in order to protect them from threats of a potential Russian invasion.

Whether it’s the wrong or right move has been a subject of debate across all platforms. However, F1 fans have joined in to weigh their own opinion about the same after listening to Vettel talk about it.

“One thing we mustn’t forget is that the Ukrainian people are suffering today, tomorrow and probably for a long time.” F1 Driver Sebastian Vettel highlights the humanitarian consequences of the Ukraine conflict while discussing Finland applying to join Nato. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/hnYFYWN0ux — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) May 12, 2022

During a BBC’s Question Time, Vettel was talking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and it’s consequences on the humanitarian side. He followed up with a diplomatic opinion on whether Finland’s move is correct geopolitically. The main emphasis of this opinion however, centered around the fact that innocents people are suffering in this conflict.

“One thing we mustn’t forget is that the Ukrainian people are suffering today,” the four-time World Champion said. “Tomorrow and probably for a long time.”

F1 Twitter’s reaction to Sebastian Vettel comments on Ukraine invasion

Social media as always was widely divided on Vettel’s opinion. A large portion of the fanbase seemingly praised the German for once again speaking his mind out. He has been outspoken regarding issues like the LGBTQ+ rights, climate change and gender equality.

Vettel was also the first driver in F1 this year, to publicly announce that he won’t be racing in Russia. It was a welcome move which prompted other drivers to join in on the act as well.

I get Presidential Vibes from just listening to Vettel! He is as Analytical about Politics as he is with his F1 Job!

He would make a Great representative for Germany! 🙂 — 🇺🇦DanielTheJudgeCapito🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@DanJudgeCapito) May 13, 2022

Best question time so far, Sebastian Vettle being on the panel, has made it different, although he is a formula one driver, he is very credible — Floria (@Floria16547220) May 12, 2022

However, there were some people on Twitter to slammed him for the comments. According to them, Vettel should ‘only focus on driving’, and not talk about politics. Some other people also criticized the 34-year old for failing to highlight conflicts and their consequences which are taking place in other parts of the world.

So are the Palestinians, Syrians, Yemeni and Kashmiris. No one mentions them though — Klopp’s Burner #FreePalestine (@NorbertsBurner) May 13, 2022

He’s an excellent racing driver but maybe those skills do not translate into this kind of political debate. It would be entertaining however to see the flip side i.e. to see @BorisJohnson fit into and then drive an F1 car! — Mike Lawton (@mikelawtons) May 12, 2022

