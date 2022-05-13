“Here’s an F1 driver making a difference”- F1 Twitter in awe of Sebastian Vettel as he visits a prison to launch workshop for its inmates

Sebastian Vettel visited HMP Feltham on Thursday and told young offenders that they could land themselves a job within F1.

During his visit to the prison with UK’s deputy PM Dominic Raab, Vettel shared words of wisdom and hope with it’s stunned inmates. He launched a new mechanics workshop for offenders aged 18-21, so that they can have formal qualifications. Vettel told these young offenders about how everyone in life deserves a second chance.

Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel met young offenders during his visit to HMP Feltham, London to launch a new mechanics workshop for offenders aged 18 to 21 to help them gain formal qualifications.#SebastianVettel pic.twitter.com/qL9OcUZg5Q — London Live (@LondonLive) May 12, 2022

“If you go through life with an open mind and if you’re ready to be inspired, then things will happen for you,” the Aston Martin driver said. “Maybe these guys can even find a future career working with cars.”

It was a great gesture made by the four-time World Champion. As always, his fans were elated to see him making changes to the community off the track once again.

Sebastian Vettel, F1’s hero in off-track initiatives

This isn’t the first time Vettel has taken up an initiative that has earned him plaudits. Previously, he’s been a keen advocate of LGBTQ+ rights and has also highlighted the issue of climate change.

Often before race weekends, the 34-year old uses his platform to raise concerns regarding these issues. It has made him one of the most beloved figures in F1 today.

On track however, Vettel’s career lately hasn’t been the same as his past exploits. Between 2010 and 2013 he won four World Championships with Red Bull, after which he left for Ferrari in 2014.

His move to Italy didn’t quite pan out, as he won just 14 races in seven seasons with the Scuderia. His failure to win a Championship with Ferrari prompted him to join Aston Martin. That move too, didn’t live up to expectations.

Since his move to Silverstone, he has earned just one podium finish and has spent the vast majority of his time in the lower-midfield.

