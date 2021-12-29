F1

“I go home after every race with a smile on my face” – Carlos Sainz in love with the Prancing Horse as he looks to cement his status as a Ferrari great

"I go home after every race with a smile on my face" - Carlos Sainz in love with the Prancing Horse as he looks his cement his status as a Ferrari great
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
“Joel Embiid has been carrying the team while Ben Simmons sits at home throwing a tantrum”: NBA Twitter commends the Sixers MVP for his incredible performances over the past few games
Next Article
Highest run chase in Centurion Test: What is the highest 4th innings successful run chase at SuperSport Park?
F1 Latest News
"I go home after every race with a smile on my face" - Carlos Sainz in love with the Prancing Horse as he looks his cement his status as a Ferrari great
“I go home after every race with a smile on my face” – Carlos Sainz in love with the Prancing Horse as he looks to cement his status as a Ferrari great

“I go home after every race with a smile on my face” – Carlos Sainz…