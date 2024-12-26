“I Got Little Bit of Training”: Max Verstappen Credits Penelope for Coaching Him With Dad Duties

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Penelope of Kelly Piquet™s daughter in the garage during Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Credits: IMAGO / Jay Hirano

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is eagerly waiting for the arrival of his first child with his partner Kelly Piquet. However, instead of feeling nervous about becoming a father for the first time, Verstappen shared that he is excited and ready, thanks to his special relationship with Penelope, Kelly’s daughter from her previous relationship.

During a recent appearance on the Talking Bull podcast, Verstappen opened up about how Penelope has helped prepare him for fatherhood. Reflecting on the experience of being part of Penelope’s life as she has grown up, he said;

“Luckily I did get a little bit of training, you know, with Penelope, seeing her grow up ready for like 4 years, which has been really, really nice.”

Wins his fourth world championship in a row and then announces he’s going to be a dad for the first time! What a few weeks it’s been for Max Verstappen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l0qWx5Gg0W — Autosport (@autosport) December 6, 2024

The Dutchman added that while he feels more confident now because of this experience, he acknowledged that having a child of his own will bring new challenges. “But yeah, for sure, you know, when it’s like also like fully going to be fully your own. It’s going to be a different challenge, but I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Penelope is the daughter of Piquet and Daniil Kvyat, which is why Verstappen emphasized that having a baby that is “fully” his will be a new experience.

Verstappen once called himself a bonus dad

Despite not being the biological father of Penelope, Verstappen shares an exceptionally close bond with her, and he has previously referred to himself as a “bonus dad” in her life.

Penelope has already become a familiar face in the F1 paddock, often visiting Verstappen during race weekends and spending time with him in the garage. She is often seen by his side and has become a charming presence among the F1 community.

Her adorable appearances, whether clinging to Verstappen or cheering for him, frequently make it into live broadcasts. Most recently, Penelope was spotted in Abu Dhabi for the 2024 season finale.

penelope was going around putting stickers on lando this divaaaa pic.twitter.com/8oBLaQS3s0 — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) December 8, 2024

Before the race, she melted hearts with a cute moment involving McLaren driver Lando Norris. In a playful exchange, Penelope hugged Norris and even placed a sticker on him, showing her cheerful personality.