F1

Carlos Sainz accuses McLaren mechanic for his five second penalty at Dutch Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz accuses McLaren mechanic for his five second penalty at Dutch Grand Prix
Ananya Bangera

Previous Article
"Rich Paul pulled me, I won't say no!": Jayson Tatum describes his photos with Stephen Curry, LeBron James at Draymond Green's wedding
Next Article
$60 million worth WWE superstar gives props to The Rock for his advise - “He, in that one sentence, allowed me to calm down"
F1 Latest News
Carlos Sainz accuses McLaren mechanic for his five second penalty at Dutch Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz accuses McLaren mechanic for his five second penalty at Dutch Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz has blamed a McLaren mechanic for the pit lane incident which resulted in…