Fans Find the ‘Only Worthy Successor’ to Lewis Hamilton as 24-Year-Old F1 Driver Comes for His Throne

Lewis Hamilton isn’t only known for his exploits on the track but also for his fashion sense outside of it. The Briton endorses some of the biggest brands in the world and also has several connections in this area.

Advertisement

And now it seems that Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu is following in Hamilton’s footsteps. Fans have compared Guanyu to Hamilton after the Chinese driver recently appeared in a fashion show for Dior.

Fans believe Guanyu is the “heir to Lewis’s fashion throne“

After Zhou Guanyu recently appeared in a fashion show, several F1 fans were impressed to see him as a model. Some fans went to the extent of claiming that Guanyu will be the “heir to Lewis’ fashion throne“.

Advertisement

This is because they believe that either someone has “the sauce” for being a model or they don’t. And Athena believes that Guanyu looked “amazing“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tarmactorque/status/1672323367578349570?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On similar lines, another fan referred to Guanyu as “Lewis’ son” because of the fashion sense the two share.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rodryhoe/status/1672276400789934080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And then there were some other fans who believe that both Guanyu and Hamilton are “carrying the F1 fashion game“.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/simran_singgh/status/1672265477983444992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lewis Hamilton has often been mocked for his unique fashion sense

Host of the iHeartRadio podcast Choosing Sides: F1, Michael Kosta, once brutally mocked Lewis Hamilton for his “strange” fashion sense. The 43-year-old explained that if he were Hamilton’s teammate and watched the Briton walk in those fancy clothes in the paddock, then he would want to “beat his a**“.

“He (Hamilton) looks so sharp [wearing all those unique outfits]. F1 is an elite sport. You should at least look as if you at least thought about what you’re gonna wear. So, if I was [Lewis Hamilton]’s competitor or if I was George Russell and I would see him wearing that, I’d want to beat his a**,” explained Kosta.

Hamilton has often raised concerns about having to face racism from a very young age, and comments like these from someone as famous as Kosta could just be another example of the same.