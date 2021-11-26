“I have driven the best car three times probably”: Fernando Alonso defends his F1 record by saying he seldom drove the best car in his long and illustrious career

Fernando Alonso feels that he has driven the best car in F1 three times in his career, hence explaining why he won only 2 World Titles.

Alonso is arguably one of the greatest drivers ever in F1. He won two World Championships with Renault back in 2005 and 2006. Still, people feel that with the Spaniard’s talent, he should have had more titles to his name.

The 40-year-old made his F1 debut in 2001 with Minardi and has since driven for Renault, McLaren and Ferrari. He left the sport in 2018 to take part in other racing ventures, only to return in 2021. He is currently driving for the Renault owned Alpine team.

In the recent episode of the ‘Beyond the Grid’ podcast, Alonso was asked if he felt it was unfair not to win more World Titles. He replied by saying that he has no regrets over his career in F1, adding that he drove the best car on the grid only thrice in his career.

“In F1, I’d say I’ve driven the best car three times probably,” Alonso said. “I think in 2006. I think we had the best car in the first half of the championship or the first six to seven races.

“And then, okay, Ferrari and maybe Bridgestone, they came with a high-speed package. And 2007, I think it was pretty even. I don’t believe that we had a clearly faster car.

“Some races McLaren was faster, some weekends Ferrari, and I think in those three years in Formula 1, we had a very good opportunity to win championships and we took two of three, so it’s okay.” he continued.

Fernando Alonso will never consider his run in F1 to be unlucky or unfair

The Oviedo born driver said that he is very grateful to have had such a glittering career in the sport.

According to him, a lot of very talented drivers do not get to reach the top as he did. He also mentioned the fact that the majority of drivers who race in F1 don’t win a race in their careers, which he considers to be unfair.

“There are a couple of examples. That maybe you could say that something is unfair in the way maybe some people win championships or win races. Arguably, maybe there are better people on the grid.”

“But you will never know that. Because we are all in different cars.” said the two time Champion.

“Same here now on the grid, we have 20 amazing drivers. Maybe 90 percent of them, they will never win a race in their career in Formula 1. This is unfair because they deserve, for sure.”

“So I will never consider unfair or unlucky, my results.” he concluded. Alonso is currently 10th in the F1 standings in his first year back in the sport. He recently came 3rd in the Qatar GP, his first podium finish since the Hungarian GP in 2014.