“My plan is to stay at least two or three years more” – Fernando Alonso determined to win a third world title and cement his legendary status

“My plan is to stay at least two or three years more” – Fernando Alonso wants to take the fight to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton next season and win yet another title with the Renault family.

Fernando Alonso could have been a five-time F1 champion by now, but missed it by a solo point in 2007, four in 2010 and three two seasons later, losing the last two to Sebastian Vettel.

He returned to the sport this season and has shown flashes of his legendary brilliance, winning the podium in Qatar. But it is the world title he is focused on, something Alpine and he would be pushing on for next season.

“It would mean a lot, for sure.

“But I don’t know, it’s not that I’m desperate to get it and that it would change my whole career or change my way of seeing the sport.

“I’m a competitive person in everything I do, so I’m really looking forward to a third championship and I will do what is in my hands and even more in the next coming years.

“It would mean a lot in terms of maybe a legacy after my career finishes in Formula 1, of how to always push to the limit, always try to find excellence on things you do, having a very high discipline in the way you do races, in the way you approach racing.

“It doesn’t matter if you are 19, it doesn’t matter if you are 42 or 43, it’s a way of living and a full dedication to the sport.

“That probably is the biggest thing if I win a third championship, that kind of legacy and message for future generations.”

Fernando Alonso is here to stay!

The duo of Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso have proven this season that age is just a number. But with the former retiring after this season, Alonso will be the only champion left in the field apart from Vettel and Hamilton.

When asked if and how many more seasons does he see himself in the sport, this was his straightforward answer:

“Yes, I will be.

“And even if the car is not so good. My plan is to stay at least two or three years more.”

