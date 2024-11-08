mobile app bar

“I Have Good and Bad Feelings About Las Vegas”: Charles Leclerc Shares His Bittersweet Prediction

LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, portrait, press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024, 19th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

After a great run of form in the latter half of the season, Ferrari suffered an uncanny bump in the road at the 2024 Sao Paulo GP. The Scuderia were miles off the pace of the front runners and could only score 20 points overall [in the sprint and Grand Prix] at Interlagos.

Moving onto the final three races of the season, the iconic Italian team will be looking to finish the season on a high. However, speaking about the upcoming Las Vegas GP, Charles Leclerc isn’t so sure about a turnaround.

To begin with, the Monegasque driver was pretty confident about a good showing — given their result at the track last year. However, certain technical aspects of the SF-24 have failed to inspire confidence in the #16 driver about their overall chances against the likes of McLaren and Red Bull.

Per Motorsport.com, Leclerc explained, “I mean, I have good and bad feelings about Las Vegas. I think, as I was saying, that we could be as strong as we were last year. But I also think that we will have a harder time putting the tires in the right window of use.”

Leclerc believes that the track conditions will be similar to that of Brazil. Hence, with difficulties in terms of tire management, he expects to face the same issues that he and his teammate, Carlos Sainz faced last weekend.

Last year, the SF-23 of Leclerc was flying on the iconic Vegas strip. He finished second behind the winner, Max Verstappen. Sainz ,on the other hand, put in a strong performance to round off in sixth.

Leclerc and Ferrari expect championship success in 2024

As things stand, Ferrari are locked in battle with McLaren for the Constructors’ crown. On the other hand, Leclerc is himself vying for the position of vice-champion this year against Lando Norris.

With only three races remaining, it is crucial for them to maximize their results in order to jump their rivals in the standings. Leclerc is hopeful that Vegas and the season finale in Abu Dhabi will play out as expected by them.

That said, the Qatar GP is one race that the #16 driver is dreading. He explained that the concept of the SF-24 will really struggle on the curves and bends of the Lusail International Circuit. But he still feels optimistic about the team’s overall chances in the championship.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he's dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law.

