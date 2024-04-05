“I Have No Clue”: Max Verstappen Appears Nervous as Lewis Hamilton Makes Strong Assessment of Mercedes Progress

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have dominated the Japanese Grand Prix weekend in the past few seasons. The Dutchman won this race in both 2022 and 2023. Despite having a strong record at Suzuka, the 26-year-old does not expect to dominate this weekend’s Grand Prix as he has done previously. Instead, Verstappen expects the fight to be much closer between different teams. Meanwhile, even Lewis Hamilton gave a positive assessment of Mercedes’ recent progress. Speaking about what he expects during this weekend’s Japanese GP, Verstappen said, as quoted by Formula1.com,

“I think it was a good start for us. The balance wasn’t too far out, so I think that’s always a great way to start. But it does look like everyone is a bit closer compared to last year”.

He then commented on the long-run pace specifically by adding, “Of course, the long-run pace, again I have no clue how that will look. But I don’t expect gaps to be like they were last year here at this track”.

Meanwhile, Hamilton, after taking part in the first two free practice sessions, hailed Mercedes for how well they have improved the pace of the car since the start of the season. “It was the best session that we’ve had this year. It was the best the car has felt this year so far,” explained the Briton, as quoted by Formula1.com.

However, it’s pertinent to note that all teams only had a limited run during FP2 because of the wet conditions. All teams were saving their intermediate tires due to more rain forecast for the rest of the weekend. As a result, FP3 may provide a better insight into where Mercedes may fall in the pecking order this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ferrari seems to have closed the gap even further to Red Bull. After registering an emphatic win in Australia two weekends ago, Carlos Sainz managed a lap time that was just two-tenths slower than Max Verstappen in FP1.

Will Max Verstappen’s domination at Suzuka continue?

Since both Mercedes and Ferrari seemed to have closed the gap to Red Bull, the obvious question that arises is whether Max Verstappen’s domination at Suzuka will continue or not. Considering the remarks of all the drivers ahead of this weekend’s race, it may not be that easy after all for the Dutchman to win again.

Although Mercedes have had a much stronger weekend so far, it is Ferrari’s pace that will concern Red Bull the most. The Italian outfit registered an emphatic 1-2 in Australia two weekends ago and seem to have carried on the momentum to the Japanese GP so far.

Ferrari have already shown that they are extremely quick when it comes to their one-lap pace and now seem to have made huge gains when it comes to their race pace as well. Hence, if either Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez were to even make the slightest of mistakes, then Carlos Sainz or Charles Leclerc could capitalize and make Red Bull pay.

Another aspect that could make this weekend’s Japanese GP exciting is the unpredictable weather conditions. If it rains even on Saturday, then fans may get to witness an exciting qualifying session that may produce its own surprises. A similar scenario could also be witnessed for the main race on Sunday if it rains.