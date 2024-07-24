“Never Trust” McLaren as Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri Hype Leads to Another Gross Mistake

The dominant 1-2 finish in Hungary was a bittersweet moment for McLaren. While the reason for it being sweet is obvious, the bitterness came from the strategy that put their drivers in a peculiar position. Nevertheless, it is an achievement worth celebrating, and the team is certainly leaving no stone unturned in that respect. However, their social media team is making claims that have caused repeated embarrassment.

McLaren had a smooth weekend for the most part as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row. Since the team was ecstatic about their achievement, the McLaren admin put out a stat claiming it to be only the third time in the team’s history that they secured a 1-2 in qualifying.

This led to fans fact-checking the post and calling the team out for making an untrue claim. Soon, the papaya team made the correction, putting out another post that read, “So it turns out we’ve had 63 front-row lockouts and three in Hungary… Admin got over-excited in the moment!”

O̶N̶L̶Y̶ ̶T̶H̶E̶ ̶T̶H̶I̶R̶D̶ ̶T̶I̶M̶E̶ ̶E̶V̶E̶R̶ ̶W̶E̶’̶V̶E̶ ̶L̶O̶C̶K̶E̶D̶ ̶O̶U̶T̶ ̶T̶H̶E̶ ̶F̶R̶O̶N̶T̶-̶R̶O̶W̶!̶!̶!̶ So it turns out we’ve had 63 front-row lockouts, and 3 in Hungary… Admin got over-excited in the moment! — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 20, 2024

Just when the fans thought it was a one-off incident, the team put out another factually incorrect post. Commemorating the 1-2 finish in the race, McLaren put out a post crowning Norris and Piastri as the youngest drivers combined to achieve the feat. The post failed to mention whether the stat pertained to teammates or non-teammates.

Either way, the claim was incorrect as Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo hold that record for teammates. Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, hold the record for non-teammates.

While the Dutchman achieved the feat in 2016 in Malaysia with his Red Bull teammate, he did the same with Leclerc in 2019 in Austria. As the post made on X by McLaren handle turned into embarrassment, they deleted the post.

Fans take McLaren admin to the task over repeated factually incorrect posts

Not only did fans on X fact-check the McLaren admin, but they also posted the stats with correct facts. Some made hilarious references to the team’s unreliable image over the two posts.

One user compiled the screenshots which included an untrue claim from Norris’ LN4 account. It claimed Norris was the first race winner for McLaren since Lewis Hamilton in 2012. The admin of the handle perhaps forgot about the team’s last win before Norris’ win in Miami. That win was claimed by Ricciardo in 2021 at the Italian GP.

holy trinity of embarrassment pic.twitter.com/ND9WAwaxJI — adi ¹ (@skzstappen) July 24, 2024

Never trust a statistic posted by McLaren Youngest teammate 1-2 are Ricciardo Verstappen in Malaysia 2016 Youngest non teammate 1-2 are Verstappen Leclerc in Austria 2019 https://t.co/jjydnCKQp4 — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) July 24, 2024