Two Words Trigger Ferrari Nightmares as Charles Leclerc Remains Traumatized by His Team

Charles Leclerc has the utmost loyalty to Ferrari having shown the same time and time again. While the Monegasque has repeatedly stated that he dreams of winning the world championship with the Prancing Horse, the team has repeatedly let him down. The Italian outfit have been infamous for their strategic calls, resulting in the 25-year-old admitting in a recent interaction with French YouTuber SQUEEZIE that two words continue to give him nightmares.

Advertisement

Other than strategic decisions, another issue that has been causing Ferrari problems this year is their car. With the car not being on the same level as other teams, the team is currently fourth in the championship with 191 points, a whopping 312 points behind leaders Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc reveals the two words that give him trauma

Charles Leclerc recently appeared on SQUEEZIE’s YouTube channel for an interesting interaction along with his good friend Pierre Gasly. During the same, the Monegasque was asked if there is any word he shouted in the English class.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercsletters/status/1695504154226008485?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 25-year-old hilariously replied with a smile, “Yes, I was asleep. I woke up from a nightmare. I shouted, ‘Box, box‘”. As soon as the Ferrari driver gave his reply, Gasly and SQUEEZIE burst into laughter.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercsletters/status/1695488684517196046?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During the same interaction, Gasly also made fun of Leclerc’s strategies. After the Ferrari driver stated that he had a strategy for the game they were going to play, the Frenchman replied by stating, “You and strategies“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercsletters/status/1695488684517196046?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The Alpine driver’s remarks are interesting as many have often criticized Ferrari for their strategies. Last month, Harry Benjamin from the BBC explained how Ferrari’s strategies could be resulting in a “slight distrust” between Leclerc and Sainz.

“I think both are now developing a bit of a, maybe a slight distrust towards the Ferrari strategy team,” explained Benjamin while speaking on BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast. Hence, while strategic decisions undoubtedly continue to be a problem for the Italian outfit, another issue that they are currently struggling with is the pace of their car.

Leclerc cannot wait for Ferrari to replace the 2023 car

While speaking during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, Charles Leclerc once again shed light on the problems that Ferrari currently have with their car. The 25-year-old revealed that the team’s 2023 car is unpredictable as they never know what kind of a situation they will find themselves in from one session to another.

With Ferrari having revealed that they are planning to change the car significantly for 2024, the Monegasque said (as quoted by racefans.net) that he cannot wait for the same. In reply, Leclerc said that he was glad to hear that before adding, “Obviously I can’t wait but first I’ve got a season to finish in ’23“.

Leclerc is currently fifth in the championship with 99 points, seven points clear of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz. However, what has been most surprising about his season is the staggering 215 points he finds himself behind championship leader Max Verstappen.