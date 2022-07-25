Valtteri Bottas scares off 22 year old McLaren driver after their collision at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas scares and apologizes to Lando Norris during the Briton’s post-race interview in Hungary in 2021.

Valtteri Bottas chose the wrong time to apologize to McLaren’s Lando Norris after their collision at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. The latter was out of words after the apology.

The Briton secured a sixth position qualifying at the Hungaroring to continue his fifteen races points streak in F1. On the other hand, Bottas started second behind Lewis Hamilton.

On a wet circuit, Norris had an amazing start and was already ahead of Bottas in fourth position going into turn one of the race. However, that was the beginning of the end of his race.

Also Read: After 15 years in F1 Lewis Hamilton reacts hilariously to Toto Wolff’s statement on his future

The chaotic first lap of the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas misjudged the braking point of the Turn 1 entry and drove straight into the rear of Lando Norris McLaren. The Briton ran straight into Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The Finnish driver on the other hand crashed into Sergio Perez’s Red Bull. The race was red flagged with Bottas, Norris, and Perez out of the Grand Prix.

Bottas received a five-place grid penalty after the race. Moreover, he admitted his mistake due to which Norris had his first DNF of the 2021 season.

Also Read: When Michael Schumacher almost squeezed his former $110 Million teammate into a concrete wall

Valtteri Bottas’ awkward apology to Lando Norris

During the post-race interview with the media, Norris spoke about the racing incident. The 21-year-old felt disappointed after such a strong start.

He stated: “No, nothing Max [Verstappen] could have done. I’m sorry that I hit Verstappen. There’s nothing much to say, is there?” Out of nowhere, Bottas stood beside.

The reporter and Norris were both scared and shocked as soon as the camera panned toward the ex-Mercedes driver. Bottas whispered an apology to the Briton during their awkward interaction.

The reporter checked on what Bottas said to Norris after this. The McLaren replied with disappointment stating: “I have nothing to say.”