“I heard our competitors will bring big updates and upgrades”– Ferrari boss expects Mercedes to bring mega-upgrades to Bahrain testing

Mercedes and Red Bull hyped Ferrari as the best engine on the grid after the Barcelona testing, but the former believes otherwise.

The Barcelona testing was the first event of the year, where every team got a little idea about others. However, it isn’t enough to predict who will be the contenders for the season.

Nevertheless, Mercedes and Red Bull bosses hyped Ferrari engines as best in the world. Though, the Prancing horses don’t believe that they will be ahead of their two competitors this year, even in terms of engine.

Having fun in the Barcelona sun 🇪🇸☀️#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lM1I0gCnDC — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 4, 2022

On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton claimed that he was impressed by the developments of Ferrari and McLaren during the Barcelona testing, and he is a bit worried.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto claims that it isn’t true. On the contrary, he claims that Mercedes would be bringing new upgrades during the Barcelona testing that will keep the Brackley based team ahead of the Prancing horses.

“I heard that there will be rumours that our competitors will bring big updates and upgrades. So I’m more concerned myself, I think than Hamilton on ourselves,” said Binotto.

We don’t know where Ferrari stand

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz claims that he can understand the hype around Ferrari. However, he clarifies that massive developments are yet to be made.

Thus, he and his team don’t know where Ferrari will stand in 2022. It will only become evident once Ferrari performs in the first two races, giving them an idea for the season ahead.

Teams to look at in 2022?

While Ferrari doesn’t see itself as a title contender for 2022, they are expected to grab a couple of wins in 2022. Or at least regular appearances on the podium are a must.

Meanwhile, it is predicted that Mercedes and Red Bull will lock horns for the championship once again. The fight would be equally intense as last year, if not more, keeping the new regulations in mind.

At the same time, McLaren is not satisfied with a P4 in the standings. But they realize where they stand in the pecking order so they wouldn’t be aiming higher than P3. So, a few exciting battles with the Maranello based team are expected.

The first race of the season is hardly 10 days away. After what fans witnessed last year, the season indeed comes with massive expectations.

