“I hope for a similar enthusiasm”– Charles Leclerc hopes for similar support from Tifosi at Monza like Max Verstappen got at Zandvoort

“I hope for a similar enthusiasm”– Charles Leclerc hopes for similar support by the Tifosi at home race as Max Verstappen recieved at Zandvoort.

The reception to Max Verstappen at Zandvoort was exceptional, and it was defined by Christian Horner support he has never seen before for a local boy.

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari has its home race next weekend at Monza, and the Monegasque wishes a similar reception by the Tifosi for Ferrari.

Though, he is aware that Ferrari wouldn’t be able to win at Monza like in 2019, where Leclerc grabbed the victory from Mercedes after an impressive drive.

HE WINS IN SPA HE WINS IN MONZA CHARLES LECLERC IS THE WINNER OF THE 2019 ITALIAN GRAND PRIX pic.twitter.com/ytk15SKY60 — giulia ; (@versainzz) September 2, 2021

“Monza is always special for the drivers and teams. Especially for us, it’s our home race. It will be difficult to repeat the success of 2019, but the support of the crowd will certainly give a great feeling. I hope for a similar enthusiasm as we saw this weekend for Max,” said Leclerc to Motorsport.com.

Need to investigate

Leclerc finished P5 on Sunday, while Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly, despite an inferior car on paper, got a P4, which would account for a lousy performance by Ferrari, as even Carlos Sainz got P7. Thus, Leclerc claims his team needs to inspect some things before the next Grand Prix.

“We are going to look at everything, including the set-up and the balance. At the moment we are groping in the dark. But I don’t think it has anything to do with, for example, Carlos’ crash on Saturday,” he concluded.

Though Ferrari is in a much better position to race at Monza from last year, as 2020 was probably the worst performative year for them in this millennium, at least this year, Ferrari fans could expect a decent performance at home or most a podium.