“I hope, of course, that number 33 doesn’t come back”– Max Verstappen completes first laps with ‘number 1’ on his Red Bull car

Max Verstappen after becoming F1 champion in 2021 chose to go with number 1 on his car, something never used since 2014.

The Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen won the F1 championship in 2021. And for the next year, he has chosen the privilege of dawning number 1 on his car instead of 33.

A prerogative for the reigning world champion But it hasn’t been used since Sebastian Vettel run under it in 2014. Lewis Hamilton has always prefered to keep the 44 on his Mercedes.

Meanwhile, Nico Rosberg, who won the championship in 2016, walked away from F1 only a couple of days after being declared the champion.

So, Verstappen is the first driver after almost eight years to use the number. The Dutchman appeared using the number when he featured in a promotional video for Red Bull at the 2022 GP Ice Race at Austria’s Zell am See.

Also read: Mika Hakkinen concerned with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton taking ‘very high risks’ to edge past each other

Max Verstappen wants to stick with #1

When asked about Verstappen how did he feel to ride an F1 car with number 1 on it? The Red Bull superstar replied that he didn’t even realize that he had it on the car. However, he joked that he hopes the number doesn’t go back to 33 in 2023.

“I didn’t even realise it was on the car!” Verstappen commented. “How many times do you get the opportunity to swap? Number 1 is the best number so, for me, it was very straightforward to pick the number 1. I hope, of course, that number 33 doesn’t come back next year!”

The champion is ready to go back on track again

Verstappen appeared to have a pleasant time during the off-season. Now, with the new season only a few weeks away he explains how kept himself ready to be back.

“Just spending time away from racing,” he said when asked about his winter break. “Having a good time with family and friends and actually just being at home. At this point already, it is [all about] getting ready again for the new season, but not too much of being around the car.”

“So far, what I’ve been doing basically is being at home a lot and working out twice a day, whether that be at home or running outside and, between that, spending time with the family or being on my simulator.”

Also read: Helmut Marko draws similarities between Max Verstappen, Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher