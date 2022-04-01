“I hope this was just the beginning”- Max Verstappen hopes that his 2021 Title glory was just the start of a illustrious journey ahead

Max Verstappen admitted that he does not think much about his 2021 Title win, and hopes it was a start of something great in his career.

Verstappen was labeled as ‘World Champion’ material since his F1 debut back in 2015. Six years later in 2021, he finally had a car that could challenge Mercedes for the Title, and he lived up to the challenge.

He became the first non Mercedes driver to win the F1 title since 2013, and dethroned the legendary Lewis Hamilton, who was on his quest to win his eighth Championship.

Now that it’s over, Verstappen said that he does not think much about it. The Dutchman has insisted several times that winning the Title was his lifelong dream, and he has achieved it now. Anything extra would just be an added bonus for Verstappen.

It’s now 2022 and Verstappen is facing yet another potential Title battle. This time it’s not Hamilton, but Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who like him has long been billed as a future World Champion.

In an interview with Red Bull (his team), the 24-year old opened up about his thoughts after the Abu Dhabi win.

Winning the Title was everything Max Verstappen had ever worked for

Verstappen’s title victory was somewhat marred by then race director Michael Masi’s controversial decision making. However, as many people insist, the Red Bull driver was just at the right place at the right time, and took advantage of the situation.

After his Title glory, Verstappen said he went away on vacation, and didn’t talk about F1 with anyone for a long time. That is an understandable decision considering just how draining the 2021 campaign must’ve been.

Really proud to announce that @redbullracing will be my home until at least 2028. I love this team and I am very happy to continue this amazing journey we are on for a long time. We have accomplished so much together already but we are definitely not done.💪✍️ pic.twitter.com/ONWq32B835 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 3, 2022

“I suddenly had a cramp in my right calf,” he said when talking about that last lap. “But at a moment like that you forget everything. It was the moment I had worked towards all my life.”

“I hope this was just the beginning,” Verstappen added.

In March this year, Verstappen signed a huge six year deal with Red Bull that will keep him in Milton-Keynes until 2028. It’s a sign that the Dutch driver isn’t done with the sport, and wants to achieve a lot more.

