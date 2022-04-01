F1

“I hope this was just the beginning”- Max Verstappen hopes that his 2021 Title glory was just the start of a illustrious journey ahead

"I hope this was just the beginning"- Max Verstappen hopes that his 2021 Title glory was just the start of a illustrious journey ahead
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"I was the last guy to beat Michael Jordan in a playoff situation": Looking back to when Shaq talked about
Next Article
Wankhede Stadium T20 records: Wankhede Stadium highest score in IPL
F1 Latest News
"I hope this was just the beginning"- Max Verstappen hopes that his 2021 Title glory was just the start of a illustrious journey ahead
“I hope this was just the beginning”- Max Verstappen hopes that his 2021 Title glory was just the start of a illustrious journey ahead

Max Verstappen admitted that he does not think much about his 2021 Title win, and…