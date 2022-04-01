F1

“We don’t want that”– Red Bull agrees Pierre Gasly will leave if he isn’t offered a move up by 2023

"We don't want that"– Red Bull agrees Pierre Gasly will leave if he isn't offered a move up by 2023
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Where's Giannis Antetokounmpo? That's the Finals MVP man!": Joel Embiid leaves JJ Redick speechless after he lists Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and 'The Process' as the Top 3 players in the NBA
Next Article
"I might Will Smith Charles Barkley's a*s, I don’t give a f**k": Shaquille O’Neal threatens to slap Chuck in front of a crowd in a hilarious rap
F1 Latest News
"He didn't want to become the second driver"- Christian Horner thinks Daniel Ricciardo had spectacularly bad timing in leaving Red Bull
“He didn’t want to become the second driver”- Christian Horner thinks Daniel Ricciardo had spectacularly bad timing in leaving Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo left Red Bull and joined Renault at the end of 2018 and the…