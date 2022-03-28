F1

“I hope we don’t have a lot more of them” – Haas to take $1 million hit on budget cap following Mick Schumacher’s crash in Jeddah

"I hope we don’t have a lot more of them" - Haas to take $1 million hit on budget cap following Mick Schumacher's crash in Jeddah
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
WrestleMania 38 Start Time and Date: When and How to Watch WrestleMania 2022
Next Article
"He's baby AB for us": KL Rahul compares Ayush Badoni with AB de Villiers due to his 360 degree skill set
F1 Latest News
"I hope we don’t have a lot more of them" - Haas to take $1 million hit on budget cap following Mick Schumacher's crash in Jeddah
“I hope we don’t have a lot more of them” – Haas to take $1 million hit on budget cap following Mick Schumacher’s crash in Jeddah

Mick Schumacher crashed horrifically during qualifying in Jeddah suffering an impact of 33G and causing…