“I just lost it”: Lewis Hamilton apologizes to Mercedes after X-rated radio outburst during Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton apologizes to his Mercedes F1 team after his team radio outburst during the Dutch Grand Prix

The seven-time world champion is yet to claim a victory this year. However, it seemed like a good chance to claim his first win at Zandvoort this weekend.

He was in the lead with only a dozen laps remaining, but a team decision made during a safety car period seemed to have cost him dearly.

Hamilton’s radio outburst at Mercedes’s strategy call

After a full safety car period was called for Valtteri Bottas, who stopped at Turn 1 with an engine failure. Red Bull pitted Max Verstappen to switch to soft tires. While Mercedes initially kept both Hamilton and teammate Russell out to secure a 1-2.

One lap into the safety car period, teammate George Russell was then pitted for soft tires by Mercedes. In contrast, Hamilton continued on his older medium tires to hold off Verstappen and take the lead at the restart.

With Hamilton left exposed, Verstappen then overtook him with his softer, younger tires. With the British driver dropping from first to fourth.

He was later on passed by his team-mate and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the closing stages to lock out the podium, with Verstappen going on to win the race.

During the race, the 37-year-old subsequently vented his frustration on the team radio at the Mercedes strategy call. “The biggest f*** up, I can’t believe you guys screwed me like that, I can’t tell you how p****d I am right now.” He said.

Hamilton was then seen sitting in his car in disbelief in parc ferme following circumstances that were comparable to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year.



Lewis Hamilton ‘just lost it for a second’

However, after the race, a more composed Hamilton apologized to his pit crew and team and promised to focus on the positives of improved performance.

“I was just on the edge of breaking point with emotions and my apologies to the team because I don’t even remember what I said, I just lost it for a second,” he told Sky Sports.

“But I think they know that there is just so much passion”. He further says that he wants to look at the glass half full and see the situation as a positive. He talks about how Mercedes came here struggling from the last race but fought against the Red Bulls today.

“We were quicker than most at many points. Without the safety car, I think we’d have been challenging them for the win at the end on the one-stop which I don’t think the others could do,” he added.

“So many great things to take from it, the car was finally working. If this can be the same in the future races, we’re going to be continuing to breathe down their necks and we’re going to get that win.”

