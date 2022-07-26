“I just want to stay alone”– Charles Leclerc claims he’s going to close himself at home alone after French GP debacle

Charles Leclerc lost his grip on the championship after he crashed at Paul Ricard from a leading position giving Max Verstappen an easy win.

The French Grand Prix was a horror show for Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque crashed out while leading the race and lost several points, giving a huge setback in his championship.

The radio message by Leclerc after the crash just displayed how disappointed he was with himself. He also blamed himself for the crash, even though many even suggested Ferrari should investigate the technical aspect of the crash.

Now, with the race all over, Leclerc is dejected. This is apparent from his recent comments where he claims he wants to stay alone inside his home until the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I’m going to close myself at home and only go out when I have [to catch] the plane to go to Budapest,” said Leclerc. “I just want to stay alone.”

Heartbreaking video of Charles Leclerc after his crash 🎥😭 pic.twitter.com/WBzoQlasup — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) July 26, 2022

Also read: When Renault’s race engineer bashed 3-time race winning F1 driver on team radio

Charles Leclerc needs luck and perfect performances

The Monegasque is at 63 point deficit against Max Verstappen in the standings. With only 10 more races to go, even if Leclerc wins every race, he would require Verstappen to fall below P2. Otherwise, it’s an easy win for the current world champion from here.

But Verstappen is a highly consistent driver and hardly ever succumbs to pressure. This year has been pretty easy on him compared to last year, where he had to fight Lewis Hamilton for every win.

So, it remains to be seen how Leclerc will gather himself against this adversity. Will Leclerc give a hard time to his rival in the remaining races, or will he be compelled to lose the rope?

The next race in Hungary would surely be a huge validation for Ferrari whether they are good enough this year to be the world champions. In pace, surely both cars are at par with each other. It’s just the strategy which will make a champion from here.

Also read: Carlos Sainz outpaced the entire F1 grid and was fastest in the 2022 French GP by 2 seconds