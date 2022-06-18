“I know how he Schumacher is, I have the information”- Felipe Massa knows how his Former Ferrari teammate Michael Schumacher is doing

Felipe Massa knows how Michael Schumacher is doing after nine years of his terrible skiing accident; since then he is away from the public.

Felipe Massa replaced Michael Schumacher’s long-time teammate Rubens Barrichello for the 2006 season after moving from Sauber.

The Brazilian had an impressive first season as he finished third in the world championship. He won his home Grand Prix in Brazil and also took the win at the Turkish Grand Prix.

Massa became quite a close friend with Schumacher as they shared a year together in Ferrari alongside him. At one point in time, retired Schumacher came close to replacing Massa for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The duo shared a mutual respect for one another even after retiring from Formula One. They would battle again when the German joined Mercedes and Massa was still part of Ferrari.

However, in 2013, Schumacher suffered a horrific injury and was in a medically induced coma. Moreover, Massa on the other hand provides an update on his former teammate.

During Felipe Massa’s wonderful career he shone alongside Michael Schumacher at Ferrari, taking a memorable maiden victory at Turkey in 2006 😁 He even came close to winning the championship, but was cruelly denied so in 2008 by rival Hamilton 😪#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #C4F1 pic.twitter.com/Fvd2F5x9uL — Channel 4 F1® (@C4F1) November 11, 2017

Felipe Massa discusses about Michael Schumacher

Felipe Massa while interacting with the Brazilian media provided insight on Schumacher’s injury. He discussed how close his relationship is with Schumacher while a less close with his wife as she did not attend many races.

He further added: “I know how he (Schumacher) is, I have information. But I think the main thing about all this is that we know that his situation is not easy. He is in a difficult phase but we need to respect him and the family.”

The former Ferrari driver refused to dig deep on Schumacher’s health update sighting keeping this private. He explained: “They [Schumacher family] do not like to divulge any information, so who am I to do that?”

In conclusion, he expressed his sincere desire of racing with Schumacher again. He concluded: “I dream and pray every day that he gets better and that he can appear at a circuit again, especially now that his son is racing. So I pray that it may happen one day.”

