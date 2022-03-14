“I want my mum to continue on with the Hamilton name”: Lewis Hamilton will change his name to include his mother’s surname Larbalestier

Lewis Hamilton will be adding Larbalestier to his name as he wants his mother’s maiden name to carry on the legacy with his.

Hamilton is one of the, if not the greatest F1 driver of all time. The 37-year old has won seven World Titles and has 103 race wins (more than anyone else). In the world of racing, he will leave behind a legacy that will take something extraordinary, to be matched.

At the Dubai Expo, the Brit made an announcement that broke the news. He revealed that he wanted his mother’s maiden name to carry forward with the legacy he leaves behind.

As a result, his name would now be Sir Lewis Hamilton-Larbalestier. The Mercedes driver then went on to say that he’s against women changing their names after marriage.

Hamilton’s mother Carmen Larbalestier (now, Lockhart) separated from his father Anthony when he was just two years old. Growing up, he spent most of his time with his father, but has often highlighted just how much his family helped him grow.

Lewis Hamilton will begin the 2022 F1 season with Mercedes next week. The Brit will be looking forward to fighting for his eighth World Title.

Incredibly proud of my family name, says Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton went on to talk about how proud he is of his family name. However, he wants his mother’s name to live on with the Hamilton legacy. He plans on adding Larbalestier to his name as soon as next weekend.

“I’m really proud of my family’s name, Hamilton,” said Hamilton. “None of you might know that my mum’s name is Larbalestier. And I am just about to put that in my name.”

“I don’t fully understand the idea that when people get married the woman loses their name. I really want my mum to continue on with the Hamilton name. It would mean the world to my family to win an eighth title,” he added.

Sky Sports commentator David Croft described Hamilton’s decision as ‘fantastic’.

“Lewis is so attached to his dad because of their background and the karting weekends, and the bond that came through racing,” said Croft. “But he has also got a huge bond with his mum, he loves her to bits.

