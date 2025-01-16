“I Love Your Beard”: When Lewis Hamilton’s Girlfriend Praised Fernando Alonso

Right on his entry into F1 in 2007, Lewis Hamilton was tasked with teaming up with reigning two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso. Not only did he rise to the challenge, but he also gave the Spaniard a run for his money, establishing a legendary rivalry in the process. Over the years, they have exchanged multiple jabs at one another. However, the equation was different when Hamilton’s girlfriend came into the picture.

In 2014, after his final race for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi, Alonso called for a truce and congratulated Hamilton on winning his second World title — his first with Mercedes. He went to the Silver Arrows motorhome and spoke to both Hamilton, his dad Anthony, brother Nicholas, and the newly crowned title winner’s then-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger.

During the conversation, Scherzinger, singer for the Pussycat Dolls, took the opportunity to say, “I love your beard!”

Alonso—who went on to rejoin McLaren the next season—replied by revealing that even his mother felt the same.

It was a rare moment of harmony between the two rivals up until then, thanks to Scherzinger. Just months later, Hamilton and Scherzinger broke up, reportedly because of the Stevenage-born driver’s busy schedule and refusal to settle down and get married.

Hamilton never really recovered from Scherzinger’s heartbreak

Scherzinger was Hamilton’s last serious and long-term relationship, at least as far as public knowledge goes. Many have speculated that the 40-year-old never fully got over the breakup.

Hamilton has admitted several times that his hectic life as an F1 driver hasn’t allowed him to get married or start a family. However, this hasn’t kept him out of the spotlight when it comes to rumors about dating A-listers.

Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Juliana Nalu are some of the names linked to Hamilton, who is set to drive for Ferrari this season. Another notable rumored connection is with Colombian pop sensation Shakira.

Shakira, who was previously married to former soccer star Gerard Pique, was spotted several times with Hamilton in public, sparking rumors of a romantic relationship. They were seen together on boat rides and at public dinners. However, for those who hoped to see them as a couple, the chatter quickly fizzled out, revealing that they had been close friends for quite some time.

As of January 2025, Hamilton remains a single man.