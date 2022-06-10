“I naturally drifted that way”– Max Verstappen counters Ferrari Monaco protest by claiming his innocence

Max Verstappen claims that he didn’t cross the pit exit infringement and rode on it but the wet conditions probably slipped him beyond it.

The Monaco Grand Prix became yet another moment of tension between Ferrari and Red Bull amidst the championship contest. The Prancing horses complained that Max Verstappen crossed the pit exit line, a violation and a penalty could be rewarded for it.

The same allegation was on the race winner Sergio Perez. Any bare time penalty would have relegated both drivers from their Monaco GP standings. Hence, benefiting Ferrari. However, the FIA decided to not sanction any penalties on both drivers.

This decision surely made Ferrari annoyed, but things calmed down after a while. Now, ahead of the Azerbaijan GP, Verstappen was asked about his thoughts on the controversy. The Dutchman replied that he didn’t cross the line, rather he rode on it.

He further claims that even if he crossed it, that must have happened with tyres slipping due to the wet conditions. Therefore, he finds himself to be innocent in this scenario.

And finally from Max Verstappen on the Monaco debate and whether he crossed the pit exit line 👀 🗣 “That’s the thing, I didn’t cross it! I rode on it, but it was also wet so I naturally drifted that way”#AzerbaijanGP #Autosprort pic.twitter.com/Iv8X02I6CO — Autosport (@autosport) June 10, 2022

Also read: Max Verstappen thinks salary caps on drivers are unfair on young drivers

Max Verstappen aims for Azerbaijan redemption

Since the inaugural Azerbaijan GP, Verstappen has never won a race in Baku. The Dutchman was very near to grabbing his first win in 2021 but crashed out of the race with a puncture.

Now, Red Bull once again steps in as the favourites for this race, and could outclass Ferrari, Verstappen is likely to lead the charge. However, the new twist in this year’s championship is the rise of Sergio Perez.

The Mexican race driver is only 15 points behind his teammate in the standings. Thus, it’s only a golden opportunity for him to finally compete for the championship.

So far, Red Bull has confirmed that the team will allow both drivers to compete. But how far, they would allow it, that is remained to be seen.

Also read: Former Marussia driver hits back at Max Verstappen for calling Indy500 dangerous