“I Need a Girlfriend”: Lando Norris’ Love for Animals Makes Him Want to Not Be Single Anymore

After months of unfounded speculation about his personal life, Lando Norris finally confessed at a fan event in the Netherlands that he is single. The interaction was about Norris wanting to get a pet dog or not, owing to his love for animals. The 24-year-old put forth his logic of wanting to have a girlfriend first and then have a dog, as he won’t have time to take care of it.

Norris answered F1 presenter Ariana Bravo’s question after she showed one of his recent pictures of a visit to a Dogs and Cats home — which reflected his love for dogs. He said, “No, I don’t have time for a dog. If I do [get a dog], I need a girlfriend. I don’t have one…”

Bravo referred to other drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Pierre Gasly having pet dogs and she stated that Norris could add his name to that list. However, the McLaren man feels that he is too busy with the current F1 schedule and won’t be able to properly give time to his pet dog.

Out of the aforementioned three, Leclerc and Gasly have girlfriends who actively accompany them and also keep their pet dogs with them. Norris probably wants to emulate his peers rather than Hamilton who has been taking care of his dog, Roscoe, on his own.

Norris also recalled that he grew up with animals. He said, “When I was young, we had sheep, chickens, horses, dogs, cats, we had everything”. Norris would ideally want to have both a girlfriend and a dog, given how long he has been single after his last breakup in 2022.

Norris’ personal life

The British driver mutually broke up with Luisinha Oliveira in September 2022 and has been single since. However, there have been several rumors about him dating another Portuguese model named Magui Corceiro.

There have been several instances when the duo have reportedly been seen together — be it on car drives, in the casino in Monaco, and on vacations in Portugal, etc. However, neither of them have officially confirmed anything about this. Now, with Norris confessing that he is single, these unfounded rumors shall mostly die down.

However, due to her links with Norris, Corceiro has earned a lot of spotlight. Recently, she had a heated argument with Oliveira at a nightclub in Portugal.

Portuguese media reported that this argument between the two Portuguese models was due to their frosty equation with each other. Since then, attempts at truce between the duo by their friends have been futile.