Attempt at Truce Fails as Magui Corceiro Breaks Silence on Fight With Lando Norris’ Ex-GF Luisinha

Lando Norris‘ rumored partner Magui Corceiro recently had a falling out with his ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira. The media reported that the two Portuguese models have never got along well and that was the reason for that argument a week ago. Now, Corceiro has opened up on her equation with Oliveira for the first time.

Per @f1gossippofficial on Instagram, TV 7 Dias magazine released an exclusive with Corceiro wherein she said, “We’re not friends! We’ve never been friends! We’ve never known each other well. That’s it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

Previously, similar Portuguese media reports highlighted this notion and how the two models are from the same agency. While it was all speculation, their argument at the Bliss nightclub fueled the rumors of their rivalry.

Apparently, the argument between Oliveira and Corceiro lasted two hours. There was a video of the fight exclusively aired by Portuguese TV show Noite das Estrelas. However, apart from the video and details of the show, nothing concrete came out about this clash between the two models.

Later on, @f1gossippofficial posted a video of Oliveira’s current boyfriend Jose Condensa reportedly trying to bring a truce by talking to Corceiro a day after the fight. Condensa is also a long-time friend of Corceiro.

That is why perhaps, he was trying to resolve the conflict between Oliveira and her. However, the video showed Corceiro seemingly crying after their reported 40-minute chat on the beach.