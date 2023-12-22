HomeSearch

“I Need to Delete My Account”: Embarrassing Old Tweet Leaves Max Verstappen Contemplating Extreme Step

Credits: IMAGO Laci Perenyi

Max Verstappen recently rediscovered a post from the good old days that prompted him to remark that he needs to delete his X (formerly Twitter) account and start afresh. During an off-season video posted by Red Bull, Verstappen and Sergio Perez were reacting to “Old driver tweets”.

Verstappen came across a tweet of his that read, “Just had some school time!  :D” This led to Verstappen quipping, “I need to delete my account and start over. This is really sh*t!”

The Dutchman has built a reputation on track for being a no-nonsense go-getter. This post on the other hand shows him during his ‘teenage cringe‘ years. It didn’t take him even a moment to declare that the post was “sh*t”.

In the same video, Verstappen can be seen making fun of Lando Norris. The Briton’s post about his schooling and homework made Verstappen throw a few jokes down at the McLaren driver’s expense. That being said, Max Verstappen himself nowadays isn’t the most active driver on social media.

Max Verstappen isn’t a fan of social media

In the digital age, one would expect a global superstar such as Max Verstappen to be a prominent and active figure on social media. Despite this, the three-time champion seldom posts anything on social media, let alone anything even remotely related to his personal life, off the track.

He explained (as quoted by Motorsport.com), “I don’t feel the need to share or show my private life to the outside world, even Kelly does it much less than before. When Formula 1 ends, I don’t see myself posting things. Some people have nothing else to do all day, while I’m busy with other things. For example, I spend a lot of time on the phone, especially with my simulation equipment, doing things with virtual races or so on.” 

As revealed by Verstappen himself, Piquet has also started following the Dutchman’s footsteps. The 35-year-old Brazilian model has actively ensured that her social media footprint is as negligible as possible. However, Verstappen did break the norm himself when he appeared on various TikTok videos in the off-season.

